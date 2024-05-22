General Election: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announces July 4 election

By Jessica Martin
Published 22nd May 2024, 17:17 BST
The PM has announced the date the country will head to the polls.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has today (May 22) announced a General Election will be held on July 4.

The PM held a cabinet meeting at 4pm where he informed ministers of his election plans. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron returned from a trip to Albania earlier than planned and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps delayed an overseas trip to attend the meeting.

During PMQs earlier today, SNP's Stephen Flynn questioned the PM on whether he planned to call a general election: "Speculation is rife, so I think the public deserve a clear answer to a simple question. Does the prime minister intend to call a summer general election or is he feart [scared]?"

Mr Sunak replied: "There is, Mr Speaker - spoiler alert - there is going to be a general election in the second half of this year."

The second half of the year starts on July 1.

