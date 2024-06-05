Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch as the phone thief turns sharply in front of a bus, before he comes off his bike after being intercepted.

Dramatic police footage shows the moment an e-bike riding phone thief was intercepted by officers before he mounted the pavement near a family pushing a buggy.

Sonny Stringer and an unknown accomplice rode across a pedestrian crossing at speeds nearing 50mph, narrowly missing a member of the public, while another person had to run to avoid being hit, on March 26 in London.

Sonny Stringer.

PC Jordan Smith, who is trained in tactical pursuit and containment (TPAC), made 'tactical contact' on the rear wheel of Stringer’s electric bike. Stringer came off his bike and attempted to run away. PC Joe Little approached and drew his taser whereupon Stringer got onto his knees and PC Smith restrained him.

Stringer threw a black faraday bag, containing 22 mobile phones, away from him. Another two phones had been dropped when the tactical contact was made.