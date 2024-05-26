Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Watch the moment neighbourhood police officers run through a field of stingy nettles after a man flees during a cannabis farm raid.

Bodycam footage shows police officers chasing through a field of nettles on foot, after a man ran away during a cannabis farm raid.

Neighbourhood police officers in Cambridgeshire sped after the suspect who tried to escape through a patch of the stinging weeds, on 20 May, 2024. Two men were arrested during the ‘sting’ operation.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...