Omaze house London: Prize draw offers chance to win £5m luxury home - most valuable property ever in UK draw
and live on Freeview channel 276
A luxurious £5m London home is up for grabs in the Omaze Million Pound House Draw.
The spectacular house is the most valuable property ever to be offered in a UK prize draw.
Where is the Omaze London house?
The Omaze London house is located in the heart of Victoria Park village, Hackney. The stunning four-bedroom property has a gym, games area and spa facilities including a jacuzzi and sauna. Omaze Grand Prize Winners also get £250,000 in cash to help them settle in.
The home comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. The winner can decide to live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income or sell it.
As well as making its Grand Prize Winner a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, will raise money for London’s Air Ambulance Charity. The money raised from the partnership with Omaze will go directly to fund the purchase of two new helicopters.
The partnership is backed by ex-England football captain and London’s Air Ambulance Charity supporter David Beckham.
David said: “When a patient is critically injured in the capital they don’t have time to get to hospital. But London’s Air Ambulance can deliver expert medics to perform emergency surgery anywhere in the city within minutes.
''Now they need our support to reach their target to replace their two helicopters and make sure they can keep flying to save lives across London. I hope that people respond to this campaign so that everyone in our city knows that London’s Air Ambulance will be there if they need them.”
Omaze has guaranteed a minimum donation of £1m from the partnership.
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, London, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The draw closes on July 28 for online entries and July 30 for postal entries. For full terms and conditions, see www.omaze.co.uk. No purchase necessary to enter. Over 18s and UK residents only.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.