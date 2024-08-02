Meet my spoilt pet alpacas who think they're labradoodles and live life of luxury

This video More videos

Meet the adorable alpaca who thinks she’s a labradoodle in our unmissable video (click to play above) - she was even bottle fed by her doting owner who takes her everywhere with him.

Spoiled two-year-old Annie was rejected by her mum and had to be bottle-fed every two hours by owner Dannie Burns. Now, she spends her days socialising with labradoodles and stretching her neck out of the car window to get petted by passers-by.

Alpaca follows dad to the kitchen

Super-cute video (click to play above) shows Annie, and her one-year-old daughter Bailey, roaming the house - rolling around on the rug and even following dad into the kitchen when he makes a cuppa. She rejected mixing with the herd of 75 alpacas which roam around in fields, and would rather play with the three family dogs.

Annie lives a luxurious life as a family pet and wanders around doing what she wants. Dannie said: "I used to find her in the house looking out the window at the other alpacas. She's got a superiority complex over other alpacas. She roams about with the dogs, and learnt to open door handles with her mouth."

Cute alpaca charms traffic cops

But it all started because she was rejected by her mum, and so he had to bottle feed her - which meant he bought a car so she could be with him all the time for feeds.

Mr Burns, of Stirling, said: "She needed bottle feeding every two hours, through the night, like a newborn. We bought the car because she came everywhere with us.”

Annie the alpaca in her Vauxhall, charming a traffic cop. | Dannie Burns / SWNS

Annie folds her legs under her on the backseat like a camel - and she loves to stretch her head out the window. She recently charmed traffic cops who stopped to take pictures with her.

