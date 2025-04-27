Murderer jailed for life after killing 'gentle giant' and making 999 call

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 26th Apr 2025, 16:21 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2025, 05:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A murderer who dialled 999 to calmly report he had killed his friend has been handed a life sentence.

A murderer calmly made a 999 call moments after he violently attacked his friend.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Caine Lonsdale waiting at the front door of the victim’s flat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His right foot was covered in blood and he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Murderer jailed for life after killing 'gentle giant'Murderer jailed for life after killing 'gentle giant'
Murderer jailed for life after killing 'gentle giant' | notts police

Jonathan Dittia, aged 40, was found lying in the living room of the flat amidst smashed glass, damaged furniture and signs that a disturbance had taken place.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, Mr Dittia was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lonsdale was charged following an investigation by detectives and the 34-year-old pleaded guilty to murder when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on 14 February 2025.

Lonsdale, of Lerwick Close, Nottingham, has now been told he must serve a minimum of 15 years in jail before he can apply for parole during his sentencing at the same court on Friday (25 April).

Related topics:murderParamedicsPoliceNottingham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice