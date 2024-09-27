Murder and true crime stories this weekend on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Crimes featured will include the unsolved murder of Leeds man Adam Chadwick, cold cases told by Claire Lewis from the Sheffield Star, plus documentaries from Blackpool, Lancashire, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Birmingham and more.
Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September from 10am to midnight for the below listings of true crime documentaries.
True Crime Weekend TV schedule
|Documentary
|Time (Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 September)
|Unsolved murder of Adam Chadwick
|10.00am
|Unsolved muder of Jonathan Matondo
|10.20am
|Unsolved murder of Patricia Grainger
|10.30am
|Unsolved murder of Michaela Hague
|10.50am
|The Handless Corpse
|11.05am
|Hunt for Nikki Allan's killer
|11.35am
|Hunt for Noddy Rice's killer
|12.10pm
|Tipu Sultan motive mystery killing
|12.25pm
|Disappearance of Robert Hutchinson
|12.40pm
|Wearside Jack: A Lethal Hoax
|12.50pm
|North East knife crime special
|1.00pm
|Charlene Downes disappearance
|1.15pm
|David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger
|2.25pm
|David Henty - Britain's biggest art forger
|2.40pm
|Disappearance of Buster Crabb
|2.50pm
|Unsolved murder of Billy Sibbald
|3.15pm
|Famous case of Oscar Slater
|3.25pm
|London's sensational shooutout
|3.55pm
|Allan Bryant - 10 years missing
|4.25pm
|Craig Millar: Baby and the community
|4.40pm
|Handless Corpse
|4.55pm
|Cutting Deep: Knife Crime Crisis
|5.30pm
|Sasha Marsden: Lured to her death
|6.00pm
|Grief: Knife crime on repeat
|6.30pm
|Charlene Downes
|7.30pm
|The Unsolved Murder of John Luper
|8.35pm
|I'm so sorry - death crash driver from cell
|9.05pm
|Disappearance of Michaela Hague
|9.35pm
|Fading Trails
|9.50pm
|Skull on Oxford Road
|10.05pm
|The body in the bag killing
|10.20pm
|UK Crime Caught on Camera
|10.40pm
Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our true crime episodes cover chilling cases that have traumatised communities and shine a light on cold cases that remain unsolved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.