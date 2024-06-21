The Royal Highland Show 2024: Watch exclusive hour-long highlights each day on Shots! TV
and live on Freeview channel 276
The unmissable annual showcase of the best of food, farming and rural life takes place from Thursday 20 to Sunday 23 June, with The Scotsman and sister platform Shots! TV as media partners. 250,000 people from across the UK are expected to attend.
Don’t miss hour-long highlights on Shots! TV from 6.30pm each night Friday through to Monday, and on-demand at www.shotstv.com.
Highlights of day one are available on the website now. Simply click this link and head straight to the programme.
Authentic, topical, engaging and real. Shots! is the new way of creating UK TV, brought to you from journalists across National World PLC, including flagship brands such as The Scotsman, Yorkshire Post and Newsletter in Belfast.
You can find Shots! TV on Freeview channel 276 on your smart TV, as long as you also have an aerial connection. There will be also live editions of The Scotsman’s award-winning Scran podcast recorded at the RHS, with food and drink editor Roz Erskine and Kelly Crichton interviewing some of the big culinary names that will be present.
Scotsman Editor Neil McIntosh said: “It’s a privilege to be media partner for the Royal Highland Show which is a massive celebration of Scottish rural life. We’re delighted to have a stand right in the centre of the action in Scotland’s Larder and we look forward to meeting visitors over the four days of the show.”
Find out more here: https://www.royalhighlandshow.org/
