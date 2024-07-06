This video More videos

Watch as a police dog barks at the burglar before an officer orders him to come out of the shed.

Dramatic police bodycam footage shows the moment a prolific burglar was caught by police hiding in a garden shed.

A police dog can be seen barking fiercely at the door of a garden shed, before an officer shouts, “You’re in the shed, you’ve been found by the police dog, come out now… Come out now or we’ll send the dog in”. An officer opens the shed door to reveal a man standing inside. They order him to leave the shed and put his hands on his head.

On May 10, officers responded to a report from a concerned member of the public after a man was seen acting suspiciously, trying car door handles and moving in and out of different properties, in Hendon, North West London.

Prolific burglar Bryan Mockble was caught hiding in a garden shed by a police dog. | Met Police

After arriving on the scene, police used dogs and a helicopter to conduct a search and found burglar Bryan Mockble hiding in the shed. Mockble was in possession of a stolen racing bike and a bottle of whisky.