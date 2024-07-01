Heartwarming video shows friends of 88 years reunite after six years apart since Covid pandemic
and live on Freeview channel 276
A touching video captures the moment when Lucy Shepherd, 26, took her nan, Rita, 93, to surprise her best friend of 88 years. The life-long pals haven't been able to see each other due to the pandemic and their advanced age.
Rita kept telling Lucy she wanted to go see Jean Wood, 94, who she hadn't seen since 2018, and told her she would get a taxi to meet her. And on June 18, 2024, Rita and Jean reunited for the first time and spent three hours catching up over a cuppa.
Rita Shepherd, a grandmother of three, from Wanstead, east London, said: "I had a wonderful day with a wonderful friend. We have never had any arguments and always enjoyed each other's company. I am very lucky to have a loyal friend for 88 years.”
They would both email and talk on the phone but Rita made it her mission to see Jean. Lucy said: “Grandma doesn't have a car anymore so it restricts them.”
Lucy, a dancer, from, Ilford, East London, said: "They sat down, chatted for around three hours and had a cup of tea - it was so sweet." She added that the two friends cried when they said goodbye to each other and vowed to meet up again soon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.