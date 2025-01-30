Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

CCTV shows Mohammed Islam chasing his victim around a car park, while brandishing a silver handgun, before shooting him in the thigh.

Shocking CCTV shows the moment a gunman repeatedly opened fire at a rival in a shop car park, before being arrested at gunpoint.

The footage shows Mohammed Islam arriving at the car park on Charles Road in Small Heath in a black VW Passatt, where police say he confronted his victim at around 7.50pm on September 2 2023.

Police say Islam brandished a silver handgun as he chased the victim around the car park. He fired the gun twice at the victim, missing him. The victim tripped and Islam fired a final shot, hitting him in the left thigh, before he and the two men he arrived with fled the scene.

Mohammed Islam. | West Midlands Police

Police established that the shooting was a revenge attack, after the victim had threatened Islam with a knife on the same road earlier in the day.

Islam was arrested at gunpoint as he travelled in a taxi in Highgate. He racially abused the officers, and went on to deny the shooting in an interview.

At Birmingham Crown Court, Mohammed Islam, 36, of Imperial Road, was cleared of attempted murder but found guilty of wounding with intent and racially aggravated public order offences after abusing the officers. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Detective Inspector Matt Marston said: “This was a truly shocking outburst of violence, which has seen multiple shots fired and a man very lucky to have survived.

“Islam clearly wanted to cause his victim really serious harm and this could easily have become a murder investigation.

“We put a huge amount of effort into tackling gun crime in the West Midlands, and people who think it’s acceptable to carry or use weapons should be on notice that we will actively pursue them.”