The video, which has gained over a million views, shows football players heading the ball to each other as they swim in waist-deep floodwater on their pitch.

Footage shows the moment a football team went for a swim on their flooded pitch.

In the video, which has now had 1.2million views on X, the players can be seen wading into waist-height floodwater, before heading the ball between them and swimming across the Gloucestershire pitch.

Lydney AFC posted the footage to social media in November 2024. In the caption, the club wrote: “Can’t believe I’m saying this… but GAME ON! Teams are out and kick off is imminent.”

The footage features in the latest edition of Caught on Camera which is available to watch on www.shotstv.com now.

The episode looks at extreme weather incidents in the UK, including a huge tree crushing a man’s car and lightning striking a pensioner’s home.

