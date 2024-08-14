'Exceptionally dangerous' drug driver in uninsured Audi leads police on 30-minute chase

By Carly Odell, Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th Aug 2024, 15:07 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2024, 15:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Horrifying video shows how an ‘exceptionally dangerous’ drugged-up driver, with no insurance, led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit.

Aleksander Hoda, is seen in the video (click to play above) leading police on a ‘dangerous’ 30-minute chase - which included driving at excess speeds, on the wrong side of the road on solid white lines, driving the wrong way around a roundabout, and driving head on towards oncoming vehicles on national speed limit roads.

Aleksander Hoda has been jailed for drug driving, and other offences, after he led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit through Northampton.Aleksander Hoda has been jailed for drug driving, and other offences, after he led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit through Northampton.
Aleksander Hoda has been jailed for drug driving, and other offences, after he led police officers on a 30-minute pursuit through Northampton. | Northamptonshire Police

Audi driver found with drug stash

22-year-old Hoda was first seen driving through a red light, in his grey Audi A4. But when officers signalled to him to pull over, he failed to stop and instead, drove off at speed. He was finally stopped after his vehicle was stung by officers. Hoda was arrested and his vehicle was searched with a quantity of Class A drugs being found within the car - as well as being under the influence of drugs while driving through Northampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Exceptionally dangerous’ driving

Hoda was sentenced to 30 weeks in prison and banned from driving for two years. Lead investigator - Detective Constable Mae Taylor said: “Aleksander Hoda’s driving on that night in November could easily have had fatal consequences. He drove exceptionally dangerously, whilst under the influence, and it is through sheer luck that he didn’t kill or seriously injure anyone.”

Related topics:PoliceDrivingVideoDrugs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.