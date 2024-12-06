Watch the moment Caleb Mansfield-Marr, who killed a 76-year-old man in a crash, speeds down the motorway with his legs hanging from the car window.

A banned driver who killed a pensioner in a horror crash had previously filmed himself driving with his legs hanging out of a car window.

In the video, Caleb Mansfield-Marr’s crossed legs can be seen sticking out of the driver's window.

On August 5 2023, Mansfield-Marr was driving at 64mph in a 30mph zone when he hit a car - causing the death of passenger Jack Howe, 76. Mr Howe’s wife Judith had been turning right onto Ashton Road from Lingard Lane in Stockport, Greater Manchester, when Mansfield-Marr crashed into the vehicle. She spent weeks in hospital after receiving serious and potentially life-changing injuries. Mansfield-Marr was also taken to hospital for his injuries, but discharged himself on the same day as the crash.

At the time of the fatal collision, Mansfield-Marr was banned from driving and had several previous convictions for speeding, driving without insurance and failing to stop after an accident.

Caleb Mansfield-Marr, 22, was sentenced to 12 years in prison on December 2 2024 after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving. He also admitted causing death by disqualified driving, causing death by driving when uninsured, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by disqualified driving.

Paying tribute to Jack, his wife said: “The morning of 25 September 2023 changed my life forever, I became a widow. My lovely, kind and caring husband of fifty years had passed away. No more companionship, conversations, laughs or celebrations to share together. I am healing from my injuries, but nothing can heal my loss of losing Jack, my husband and my best friend.”