Shocking body-cam footage shows the moment a man ‘confessed’ to suffocating his wife as part of a suicide pact, before being found guilty of murder.

Stephen Parsons, 71, was found guilty of killing 69-year-old Erica Parsons at their home. In the video, Parsons tells a police officer: "She begged me to put a pillow over her."

He added: "She kept on and on and on. I was so fed up that I promised if I did, we would go together. That is why I'm such a failure." The body-worn footage was taken from inside an ambulance as Parsons was taken to hospital after also suffering injuries.

Life sentence

Asked if he assisted in her death, he confirmed he did but later denied murder. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison and told he must serve a minimum term of 13 years.

Exeter Crown Court heard police were called to the couple’s home in Bondleigh, Devon, on 11 February 2023, after he sent a message to a friend saying, ‘by the time you read this we will be dead’. Emergency services rushed to the scene where they found Erica deceased in bed.

Stephen Parsons was found next to her with serious injuries to his arms and he was taken to hospital for treatment. In the ambulance he was arrested on suspicion of murder and made the comments to the officer seen on the camera about having caused Erica’s death.

Told companies they had cancer

Evidence heard at the trial found that Stephen Parsons had been telling companies they owed money to, that the couple were both ill with cancer and were undergoing treatment in hospital. Medical evidence proved that these claims were not true and neither had been undergoing treatment for cancer.

Detectives also found no evidence of a suicide pact and were further able to show through the investigation that Erica had been making plans for the future. This included going to dog shows and meeting friends later that week.

Guilty of murder

Parsons pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility, claiming that he had killed Erica as part of pact, but this was not accepted at an earlier hearing. He stood trial for two weeks at Exeter Crown Court in June where the jury found him guilty of murder.