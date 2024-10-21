Chris Kaba: Bodycam footage shows moments before man is fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake

By Jessica Martin
Published 21st Oct 2024, 18:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Bodycam footage shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba by police marksman Martyn Blake.

Bodycam footage shows the moments before Chris Kaba was fatally shot by police marksman Martyn Blake.

Today (October 21), Blake was cleared of murdering 24-year-old Chris Kaba following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kaba was shot in the head through a front windscreen during an armed police stop in September 2022 in London. Police had followed the Audi he was driving, believing it was connected to a firearms incident in Brixton the night before.

Chris Kaba was fatally shot in September 2022.Chris Kaba was fatally shot in September 2022.
Chris Kaba was fatally shot in September 2022.

Blake told the jury he believed the vehicle must be stopped as Kaba had rammed the police car.

In a statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: “The not guilty verdict leaves us with the deep pain of injustice adding to the unbearable sorrow we have felt since Chris was killed”.

Related topics:Chris KabaPoliceVideoLondon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice