This video More videos

Watch the aftermath of a ram raid on a family-run shop, with two burglars repeatedly driving a stolen telehandler into a wall - causing £40,000 of damage and leaving glass and stock sprawled over the floor - in their attempt to steal a cash machine.

Shocking video shows the aftermath of a devastating ram raid on a family-run convenience store.

On March 14, at around 3:30am, John Charles and Reuben Reynolds rammed a stolen telehandler into a Spar as they attempted to steal a cash machine. The two burglars drove the hydraulic lifting machine repeatedly into the premises, leaving glass, masonry and stock strewn across the shop, in Wesley Road, Retford, but were left “disappointed” when they found the cash machine was empty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their raid, which caused £40,000 worth of damage, activated an alarm and the men fled in a white van with false plates. A short time later, officers located the men at a house in Retford and arrested them.

John Charles (L) and Ruben Reynolds (R). | Nottinghamshire Police

The Spar store had been run by the same family for almost 30 years. Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Charles and Reynolds: “I have read the owner’s statement with care and it’s right to say he’s been utterly affected by what you did on that night and will remain affected for many years. To describe him as heartbroken is putting it mildly.”