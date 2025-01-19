Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the video, a bungling burglar can be heard giving a running commentary on the properties they were targeting, saying: "One boy's in there, other boy is in the house next to me.”

Three men have been jailed for more than 13 years after they went on a burgling spree.

Ronnie Coleman, Rocco Carr, and Brandon Hollingworth targeted the properties in Monyash, Bakewell, and three separate homes in Baslow on April 18, 2024.

The trio forced their way into the homes pilfering cash, jewellery, house and car keys, a passport, and a medal.

Derbyshire Constabulary have shared a video recorded by the burglars at the time when their crimes were committed – as well as footage showing police chase of the culprits.

The Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team working in conjunction with the force’s Proactive team and traffic officers, located them travelling in a black Ford Focus in Greenhill Parkway, Sheffield. They attempted to drive off from officers, but a stinger stopped the trio in their tracks.

Carr, of Danewood Gardens, Sheffield, was quickly traced following immediate CCTV enquiries and his presence at the crime scene was confirmed through a forensic examination of a water bottle found in the recovered Ford Focus, which contained fingerprints that were a match for his own. The 20-year-old was arrested on 19 April and his address searched.

Hollingworth, also of Danewood Gardens, was present at the time of the search and the 27-year-old was arrested as he matched the appearance of one of the men shown fleeing the vehicle on CCTV.

A quantity of cash in different currencies was found during the search, and clothing and footwear that matched that shown in CCTV was found in the washing machine.

A mobile phone recovered from the Focus was found to belong to Coleman and featured videos of the 21-year-old at the burgled properties which were timestamped at the relevant times.

All three were subsequently charged and remanded. They admitted five counts of burglary, and Coleman, of Seaton Crescent, Sheffield, also admitted an unrelated offence of theft of a Mercedes in October 2023.

The three men appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday, December 19. Coleman was handed a jail term of three years and seven months, Carr five and a half years, and Hollingworth four years and six months.

Detective Sergeant Ryan McVeigh, from our Acquisitive Crime Team said: “Burglary is an invasive crime, which takes away the feelings of safety and sanctuary that a home should provide and is something we treat very seriously.

“These men, wrongly, assumed that they could wantonly target and steal from these properties without being caught.

“I’d like to thank the various teams across the force, in particular the Proactive Team and Roads Policing Unit who worked together seamlessly to ensure that Coleman, Carr, and Hollingworth were brought to justice for their crimes.”