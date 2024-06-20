Quirky and unusual pets including goats, pygmy hedgehogs and parrots feature in heartwarming TV programme
From taking parrots to the shops, to paddleboarding with giant dogs - a new show explores some of the weird and wonderful ways that British animal lovers bond with their furry friends.
Where can I watch The Most Weird and Wonderful British Pets?
Cuteness overload
The half-hour programme is packed with funny and heart-warming clips of adorable pets that are likely to turn heads. Shots! TV producers went to meet a Lancashire woman who keeps African Pygmy Hedgehogs - and even has a rehabilitation room to help wild animals in her garden.
Watch heart-warming footage of a man who struck up an unlikely friendship with a wild fox, after helping the injured critter in his garden. And a parrot-mad couple who take their Macaws to the shops - and even the local takeaway.
In the uplifting documentary, Lucinda Herbert visits the Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show 2024 to speak with bird enthusiasts and pigeon fanciers about their unusual hobby. And she meets a group of Newfoundland dogs who are going through water rescue training at Wyresdale Country Park in Lancashire.
