Boy, 12, tipped to take the F1 track by storm and be the next Lando Norris - watch below
and live on Freeview channel 276
Zak Sidney, 12, has been tipped to take the F1 track by storm and be the next Lando Norris.
Zak has loved motor racing since he was a toddler but only got behind the wheel for the first time seven months ago. He realised he had a talent for go-karting after his dad, Michael, 43, took him to a track for his 12th birthday in November 2024.
Zak started on an indoor track driving 20mph junior karts, but moved up to adult racing vehicles, up to 40mph, within a month. He set a new record for the fastest lap time - of all ages - of 22.505 seconds, on March 4 2024, beating the previous record of 22.512 seconds. Zak will soon compete in the TeamSports British Indoor Karting Championship.
Owen Taylor, Zak's race academy instructor and chief instructor for TeamSport, said: "Zak's potential is truly something. He has a boundless amount of talent which even he didn't know about five months ago. I have seen hundreds of kids come through the driving academy and in my opinion Zak is a world champion racer in the making. Zak can go all the way up to F1 and has all the core traits that you see in world champions of that sport."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.