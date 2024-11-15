Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Beaver Moon, around 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, will be visible tonight - here’s the exact time you'll be able to see it from.

There’s a chance to see a supermoon, the Beaver Moon, this evening (November 15).

There will not be another supermoon until October 2025 so be sure to catch this one.

What is the Beaver Moon?

The Beaver Moon will be almost 14,000 miles (roughly 23,000km) closer to Earth than normal and astronomers say it will look around 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual.

A Beaver Moon rises behind the Grade I listed St Michael's Tower on the top of Glastonbury Tor in 2017. | Matt Cardy / Getty Images

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

Some say the name for November’s supermoon comes from Native Americans setting beaver traps during this month. Others say it comes from the heavy activity of beavers as they prepare for the winter months.

Where is the best place to watch the Beaver Moon?

According to BBC Countryfile, the best place to get a good look of the Beaver Moon is an open, rural area with minimal light pollution. The countryside and coast are ideal spots to watch the Beaver Moon rise.

How to photograph the Beaver Moon with a phone?

One tip on photographing the moon with a phone is to catch the moon in daylight conditions as this can ensure foreground detail and avoid exposure issues.

Zooming in on the moon using an optical zoom setting is another way to capture a better photo. The BBC says using a smartphone zoom lens or coupling your phone to a telescope can achieve greater magnification.

The full Beaver Moon will rise in the UK at around 3.30pm and will reach its full state at around 9.25pm.