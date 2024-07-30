This video More videos

Distressing CCTV footage shows the moment a cruel thug kicked a defenceless puppy and held it up by its throat in a lift.

The thug could be seen aiming kicks at the frightened young dog, named Biscuit, as she cowered in the corner of the lift. The shocking footage (click to play above) shows Cameron Brunning, 22, dragging the bulldog puppy aggressively by her lead. Once in the lift he proceeds to stamp on her head and kick her before shouting at her.

Thug picked puppy up by her throat and dropped her

In another clip he can be seen picking the dog up by her throat and dangling her in front of the mirror for around ten seconds before dropping her. The bully claimed “he needed to teach the dog how to behave” when quizzed by RSPCA investigators, who found Biscuit was scared of being petted.

Brunning, from St. Cuthbert’s Court, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, has been banned from keeping animals for five years and received a 12-month community order under which he is required to complete 20 Rehabilitation Activity days.

Physical and mental abuse confirmed by vet

He admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the bulldog by inflicting physical and mental abuse as well as an offence of failing to meet the needs of the dog. Biscuit was examined by a vet who said the dog had suffered for at least four weeks and showed signs of muscle trauma.

‘Pure luck’ abuse was spotted

RSPCA Inspector Keogh-Laws said: “Biscuit was subjected to vicious, violent assaults over a prolonged period. The only reason this defendant’s horrendous treatment of his pet was discovered was that the flat’s concierge was examining the CCTV footage from the lift to try and identify someone who was coming into the building without a fob.

“It was pure luck that the CCTV was scrutinised and we were able to prosecute Brunning for his appalling behaviour. We wouldn’t have known otherwise as the defendant wasn’t on our radar.”

Puppy needs new home

Bulldog Biscuit. Abused puppy looks for new home. | RSPCA / SWNS