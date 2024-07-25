This video More videos

Anne-Marie Burrowes can be heard confessing to the murder of a Royal Navy veteran in audio of her 999 call, before she is seen being arrested by police in bodycam footage.

The shocking 999 call where a Peterborough woman confessed to killing a Royal Navy veteran has been released by police – after she was given a life sentence.

Following the sentence, Cambridgeshire Police have released the 999 call made by Burrowes herself, where she confessed to killing Mr Knowles.

They have also released footage of the moment she was arrested.

The call handler is heard to ask Burrowes ‘How do you know there has been a murder?’ To which Burrowes replies ‘Because I killed him, that’s why.’

The call handler replies ‘Because you committed the murder?’ to which Burrowes responds ‘I did, yeah, in self defence. Yes.’

Full transcript

The full transcript of the call is:

Call Handler (CH): How do you know there has been a murder?

Anne-Marie Burrowes (AMB): Because I killed him, that’s why.

CH: Because you committed the murder?

AMB: I did, yeah, in self defence. Yes

CH: Right, OK, erm… Where did this happen, sorry?

AMB: I wouldn’t know what day of the week it is. Is anyone taking me seriously at all? Go to Farriers Court, and you’ll find his dead body there.

CH: Farriers Court?

AMB: Farriers Court, Look I don’t know if I was tripping, we were all taking drugs that night, I don’t know.

CH: And who is the person you think you’ve committed this against?

AMB: Well it was in self defence, I didn’t do it for no good reason.

CH: Yeah but who is the person you have killed?

AMB: I don’t know what his name is

CH: OK, but it was a male was it?

AMB: Yeah, yeah yeah, he attacked me (inaudible) two times with a bottle, I took it off him and then hit him over the head a couple of times and then took his eyes out (inaudible) throat.

Burrowes (52) of Ellindon, Peterborough, was found guilty of murdering Mr Knowles last week, and sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court today.

The court had heard how Burrowes and Mr Knowles would regularly meet at the latter’s flat in Farrier’s Court, Woodston, to drink alcohol, but on 26 October, things turned violent and she killed Knowles.

Burrowes left, taking Mr Knowles’ bank card with her and used it at a shop.

After first calling police, she claimed to be having recurring nightmares and gave no other details.

However, following her second call, officers found his body and discovered he had significant injuries to his face, eyes and neck. A sock had been lodged in the back of his throat, blocking his airway.

Burrowes was tracked down the following day at a property in Mountbatten Way, Ravensthorpe.

On arrest she said: “One of them ones where you wish you hadn’t turned up at all, you know, and turn the clocks back sort of thing.”

In interview she gave a prepared statement, which explained she and Mr Knowles had been alcoholics. She claimed she had gone to his flat where he had become abusive and had prevented her from leaving.

She claimed when she had tried to leave, he had come at her with a bottle, and she had acted in self-defence, hitting him a couple of times before fleeing.

She said she didn’t remember what had happened after that and it had all become a blur but claimed he had been alive when she left.

A forensic post-mortem examination revealed Mr Knowles had died from airway obstruction from the sock, and facial fractures.

Mr Knowles’ son, Nathan Naylor, previously paid an emotional tribute to his “hero” father, who was known as Knobby.

He said: “My dad was my hero. He spent 22 years and one day in the Royal Navy.