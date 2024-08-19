Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Don’t let these five common festival issues cost you £1,000 this festival season.

The final countdown is underway as campsites at Bramham Park ready to be opened for Leeds Festival 2024.

With it comes a number of revellers set to make the drive to Wetherby, West Yorkshire, and the pitfalls that sometimes come with driving.

Here’s what the RAC recommends you should avoid to prevent a more expensive trip to and from Leeds Festival 2024.

Checking the current fuel prices before heading to Leeds Festival 2024 this week? What about checking how much the car is carrying to avoid overloading.

While a trip to a music festival seems like the ideal time to stuff a vehicle with all-and-sundry, utilising the space as somewhat of an extra suitcase heading to Bramham Park this week, it might pay not to overload it too much for risk of a fine.

Yes - you can be fined for overloading a vehicle and taking to the road, and that’s not the only pitfall festival goers might experience while on the road to not only Leeds and Reading Festivals, but a range of other UK music festivals including this week’s Creamfields North 2024.

Leave it to Yell, who have a range of driving instructors to contact in your local area, to have a chat with RAC breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson to find out what you should avoid doing on your drive to or from Leeds Festival this year to avoid a nasty surprise at home in the form of a driving fine.

Or even worse - a driving ban or having to go to a speed awareness course.

5 driving tips to avoid breaking the law heading to Leeds Festival 2024

Ahead of driving to Bramham Park for Leeds Festival 2024 this week, learn some tips from the RAC to avoid a driving fine to your festival bill. | Canva

Dirty number plates

“With the typical British summer time involving lots of rain, Leeds Festival is notoriously muddy which can cause number plates to become extremely dirty. Under the Vehicle Excise and Registration Act 1994, if you are caught with a dirty or partially covered number plate, you can receive an on-the-spot fine of £100. This fine could surpass £1,000 if the matter is passed to court where you will receive a level 3 fine.”

“Before setting off to or from Leeds Festival this summer, make sure your number plate is free of dirt and mud, and nothing is obscuring the plate.“

Overloading your vehicle

“From tents to food and drink, it is far too easy to try and cram as much as you possibly can into your car when heading to Leeds Festival. However, drivers can face a fixed penalty fine of £300 if they are found with a vehicle that is overloaded by more than 15%. Overloading your car by 0-10% can result in a £100 fine, whilst overloading your vehicle by 10-15% can lead to a £200 fine. “

“Before loading your car up, make sure you are aware of your vehicle's maximum payload weight. It is also vital that your luggage does not block out the back window as this will result in no visibility behind you and can be a high risk of causing an accident.“

“Your car’s maximum weight will vary depending on the size of your car, but assuming you have four adult passengers each with bags, tents and supplies, it can easily exceed a 400 kg payload.“

Using your horn illegally

“Long queues of traffic come hand in hand with music festivals such as Leeds. No matter how frustrating it can be to sit in unmoving traffic, honking your horn either entering or leaving the grounds can result in a fine.”

“Horn use is restricted to warning and alerting purposes only and is not to be used purely out of frustration in stand-still traffic. Motorists can be issued fines for illegal use of car horns. This is usually a Fixed Penalty Notice which is £30. However, if the issue is challenged and taken to court, fines can be increased up to £1,000.”

“It is also important to note that it is illegal to use a horn on a moving vehicle on a restricted road, especially one with a 30mph limit.“

Driving in wellies

Despite how comfortable the might have gotten while at a music festival, driving in wellies could lead you to recieve a fine for driving without due care and attention. | Canva

“An array of footwear will no doubt adorn your feet at Leeds festival this year, ranging from wellies to crocs and sandals. Muddy shoes, no matter the style, can be a big risk when driving home after the festival, but wellies are one of the main culprits for slipping on pedals.”

“If you are caught or involved in an accident and you are wearing muddy wellies, it can result in a £100 fine and 3 points on your licence. This will come under “driving without due care and attention.” If your case goes to court, the fine could rise to a maximum of £5,000 and nine penalty points on your licence with a risk of being banned from driving.”

“It is a good idea to pack a change of shoes that are suitable for driving, that are clean and free of any mud before you leave the festival.”

Driving under the influence

“Whether it’s okay to drive after a heavy weekend of drinking depends on a lot of different factors, including how much you drank and if you've left enough time for your body to get rid of the alcohol. The amount of alcohol in your bloodstream depends on a few things, including the amount you take in, over what period of time and the speed at which your body gets rid of it.”

“If you are caught driving over the limit, the maximum sentence for excess alcohol (drive/ attempt to drive) is an unlimited fine and/or six months of custody.”

