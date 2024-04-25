Pick of events across Yorkshire in May

The Duncombe Park Country Fair is on Monday May 6

Here is the pick of things to do next month across the county.

Bluebell woods

The woods at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge explode with bluebells in April and May. Bluebells transform the valley with an unearthly haze to create one of nature’s most stunning displays.

Newton Woods in the North York Moors provides a stunning display of bluebells with the added photographic highlight of Roseberry Topping.

Middleton Woods in East Yorkshire is the largest remaining ancient woodland site in West Yorkshire. Early spring is a wonderful time to enjoy the woodland, as wildflowers are at their most abundant and bluebells, wood anemone, wood sorrel and lesser celandine cover the ground.

North Cliff Woods near Market Weighton are also worth a visit.

Great Yorkshire Vegan Festival

There will be more than 80 stalls at South Leeds Stadium on Saturday May 4, from 10.30am to 4pm. Among the stalls will be world food caterers and free samples.

Ilkley Carnival, Monday May 6

A one-day celebration in the centre of Ilkley, with a community parade throughout the town, followed by shows, carnivals and stalls.

Todmorden Folk Festival, from Friday May 3 to Sunday May 5

The annual festival of music, singing, dancing and folky family fun in the heart of the Calderdale valley.

Tulip Festival at Burnby Hall, Pocklington, from April 27 to May 11

The annual Tulip Festival is a very popular annual event and provides a colourful and vibrant beginning to our new season. This year, there is a cascade of colours throughout the Gardens, featuring over 15000 tulips, with 130 varieties on display.

Tudor Weekend at Bolton Castle, North Yorkshire, from Saturday May 4 to Monday May 6

Join the ‘living historians’ and find out how life would have differed between 1485, the beginning of the reign of King Henry V11, and 1603 with the death of Henry’s granddaughter, the last Tudor monarch, Elizabeth 1.

Scarborough Streets, from Saturday May 4 to Monday May 6

A three-day festival of outdoor events, murals, street art and performances, backed up with workshops leading up to the festival. The new and inclusive community event takes place in Scarborough town centre.

Duncombe Park Country Fair, Monday May 6

Established in 1982 – attractions include, trade stands, craft fair marquee, farmers market, static engines, vintage cars, tractors and motorcycles.

North Leeds Food Festival, Saturday May 11 and Sunday May 12

A celebration of International Influence and local talent, expressed through international food, independent drink, music and arts. Family- friendly with activities for all ages.

Haworth 1940s Weekend, Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19

A weekend of living history with re-enactments, parades, dances, military and wartime civilian activities.

Whitby Fish and Ships Festival, Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19

A celebration of Whitby’s fishing heritage including live cookery demonstrations throughout the weekend in the seafood kitchen on Dock End, Endeavour Wharf and Fish Quay.

Whitby Sea Festival will entertain with sea balladeers and shantymen as well as local bands and a song competition.

Bridlington Kite Festival, Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19

A vast array of giant inflatable kites, street food stalls, fairground rides and children's entertainment. It’s fun for all the family and a great opportunity to see kite flyers from all over the world in action.

Otley Show, Saturday May 18

One of the oldest one-day agricultural show in the country usually attracts more than 1,5000 visitors. Classes are held in cattle, sheep, horses, ponies, dogs, poultry, pigeons, waterfowl, produce, handicraft and floral.

Yorkshire Game and Country Fair, Scampston Hall, near Scarborough, Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19

There will be an array of country sports with loads of ‘have-a-go’ opportunities, to fine foods and animals.