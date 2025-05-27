Photographers from Harrogate invited on the ultimate African mobile safari

Adventure seekers from Harrogate dreaming of a truly wild adventure can now get closer than ever to Africa’s most majestic animals, on a mobile safari tour.

A photo safari tour company now offers people the chance to sleep just metres from elephants, lions, and hippos – from the comfort of a canvas tent.

Unlike traditional lodge-based holidays, Safari Frank’s mobile safaris take guests into the heart of the bush, where wildlife sightings unfold right outside your canvas tent. Travellers explore Africa’s iconic wilderness areas – from Botswana’s Okavango Delta to Tanzania’s Serengeti – in small, guided groups with experienced naturalists, including the founder, Frank Steenhuisen himself.

Frank, who has dedicated years to wildlife conservation and safari guiding, said: "We are truly obsessed with helping people experience the things that we love most and we can't wait to welcome people to join us. If you have ever wondered what it would be like to wake up to the sound of the African wilderness, then we say go for it."

Sleeping with the lions. One of the mobile safari tents used on the tours. SAFARI FRANK / Animal News Agency

Safari Frank creates tailor-made experiences that place guests at the centre of the action. Whether it’s watching wildebeest thunder past your breakfast table or spotting leopards from the safety of your tented veranda, these safaris are designed for maximum immersion.

UK visitors can now book directly via Safari Frank’s website, with full travel support, flexible dates, and expert guidance. The company also offers a slick travel app, making trip planning and on-the-ground navigation easier than ever – even in the remotest parts of the bush.

Importantly, the safaris are built on a deep respect for nature. Lightweight, low-impact camps are moved regularly, leaving no trace on the environment – a major draw for eco-conscious travellers.

For Brits seeking something beyond the beaten tourist trails, Safari Frank’s mobile safaris promise a soul-stirring connection to the wild. It’s not just a holiday – it’s an unforgettable journey through one of the last truly untamed landscapes on Earth.

Visit https://safarifrank.com/safari-types/mobile-safaris/ to learn more or book your safari of a lifetime.