Paris 4-star hotel & Eurostar break from £119pp – rare deal in the city’s most romantic neighbourhood

Marc Reeves
By Marc Reeves

Head of Affiliates

Published 27th Aug 2025, 07:00 BST
Parisian café life at its best – quiet streets, good coffee, and the perfect spot for people-watchingplaceholder image
Parisian café life at its best – quiet streets, good coffee, and the perfect spot for people-watching | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

This Wowcher Paris break includes a 4-star hotel in the city centre and Eurostar travel – with rare availability near the romantic Marais district

Paris might be a couples cliché – but it’s one that delivers every time. And this rare Wowcher deal gives you something most Paris breaks don’t: a 4-star hotel in the actual city centre, with Eurostar travel included, from just £119 per person.

Most Popular

Even better? You’ll be staying near the Marais – arguably the most romantic arrondissement in Paris. It’s where Parisians go to fall in love. Think quiet cobbled lanes, stylish cafés, riverside walks and candlelit bistros far from the tourist traps. Deals this central, at this price, are almost never available – and they won’t hang around long.

I actually spent a few days in Paris recently, staying in this exact part of the city – and I was amazed by how different it felt. I’d never been to the Canal Saint-Martin before, and it was one of the highlights: peaceful, laid-back, but full of life and just far enough from the crowds. I spent hours happily wandering the streets, dipping into hidden cafés and quirky little shops I’d never have found with a map. It was the Paris I didn’t know I’d been missing.

Book now – rare Paris city break with 4* hotel & Eurostar from £119pp

This is a genuine central location, with your choice of two top-rated hotels:

Both have en-suite rooms and fast access to major sights like the Eiffel Tower, Louvre and Notre-Dame. The Eurostar from London is included, so you can skip the airports and roll straight into the heart of Paris.

Only a limited number of dates and rooms are available at this discounted rate, so if you’re tempted, don’t hang about. Deals this rare in this location almost always sell out fast – especially when they include a luxury stay and Eurostar.

See full details and secure your romantic Paris break now

placeholder image
47 Skin

Tired of battling breakouts and blemishes? 47 Skin’s Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum is the science-backed solution you’ve been waiting for. Powered by unique Silver Chitoderm, it kills 99.9% of bacteria while soothing and protecting sensitive skin. No harsh chemicals, no dryness — just clearer, calmer, glowing skin. Join thousands already seeing results in just weeks with this £29 best-seller.

Discover the Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum from 47 Skin and shop now at 47 Skin.

placeholder image
SmilePro

The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment.

Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day.

With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off.

Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Related topics:ParisEurostarWowcherAffiliates
News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice