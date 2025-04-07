New theatre and 'flexi-pub' first signs of £4m investment on Yorkshire coast

Skirlington Coast Yorkshire, owned by Unity Holidays, also unveiled a 150-seat ‘flexi pub’ ahead of the opening of their new Wonky Donkey pub/restaurant later this week.

It is all part of a £4m investment in the resort close to Bridlington to ensure it can continue its near 50-year tradition of providing superb seaside breaks into 2025 and beyond.

The Pavilion Theatre hosted its first act on Friday night, Bryan Adams tribute ‘Bein’ Adams’, and will be Skirlington Coast’s venue for live music, comedy, variety acts and just about everything in between.

The new flexi-pub, which also welcomed its first guests on Friday, will quickly be followed by the larger Wonky Donkey, which will serve a wide range of family favourite meals and great-value drinks, while the ever-popular fish and chip shop will continue to offer that staple of any seaside break.

Handmade pizzas and dishes such as mozzarella with confit tomatoes and fresh chicken with homemade coating will form part of a wide-ranging food offering in the Wonky Donkey.

“We believe our new menu offers food a level or two above standard holiday park fayre, but still at a price that makes it affordable to all,” said Unity Holidays Retail Director John Dunning.

Skirlington Coast also has its own pool, gym and a beautiful big lake that offers those with a rod licence the opportunity to enjoy some peaceful course fishing, while for those looking for something more active, the multi-sports court offers the chance to play football or basketball in a self-contained outdoor venue.

In a stunning spot on the East Riding coast between Skipsea and Atwick, the park overlooks the sea, so it’s great for a scenic walk (and dogs are welcome at Skirlington).

It’s a perfect venue for touring caravanners too, and the park has developed its pitches for 2025 so you can park up, plug in and start your holiday straight away.

• A three-night break in May at Skirlington Coast in East Yorkshire, starts from £42 per person, or from £36 per person for a four-night midweek stay. Prices based upon a family of six sharing a Bronze Caravan.

Or take the whole family away for a week at May Half-term from just £572, in a Bronze Caravan that sleeps up to six people.

For more information or to book, visit https://skirlington.unityholidays.co.uk/ or call 01262411444

