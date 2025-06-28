Families relax and play in the heated indoor pool and spa at Solway Holiday Park – one of the leisure facilities included in the Wowcher deal. | Solway Holiday Park

We thought it was £149 each - but no. This Lake District break is for up to eight people, and families are racing to grab it.

We thought it had to be per person – but it’s not. This cracking Lake District deal is for up to eight people from just £149 total. That’s for the entire group, not each. No wonder families are snapping it up for the school hols.

This Wowcher offer bags you three, four or seven nights in a caravan at Solway Holiday Park, just outside the seaside resort of Silloth, on the unspoilt northern edge of the Lake District. It’s a perfect spot for exploring the quieter side of the national park - with rugged northern fells, wild beaches, and the underrated historic city of Carlisle nearby.

The caravans are fully kitted out - central heating, flatscreen TV, proper kitchen and double glazing – so it’s not exactly slumming it. You also get access to the site’s pool, arcade, bar, restaurant and evening entertainment, plus late check-out to squeeze in a lie-in or one last swim.

There’s loads for kids too - from laser tag and go-karts to pottery painting and build-a-bear-style workshops. Even better, the park is dog-friendly, so your four-legged family member doesn’t have to miss out on the fun.

Solway Holiday Park sits just a short walk from the Cumbrian coast, with caravans, family facilities and sea views from the site. | Solway Holiday Park

The location is ideal if you want the best of coast and countryside. Silloth’s wide seafront and traditional amusements give you classic seaside charm, while the Solway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty offers peaceful walks, birdwatching and epic sunsets across the water. For more action, head into the hills for a quieter, wilder take on the Lakes without the summer crowds.

There’s even a Sunday market on the Silloth seafront and a well-rated golf course if you fancy a bit of grown-up time. And if the weather turns, Carlisle is just a 40-minute drive away – packed with shops, restaurants, a medieval castle and a brilliant local museum.

Options include:

Three nights from £149 for 6 people or £174 for 8

Four nights from £179 for 6 or £204 for 8

Seven nights from £224 for 6 or £249 for 8

And yes – that’s the total price. Not per person. Not a typo.

It’s rare to find a UK family break that doesn’t bust the budget – so we’d jump on this one fast. Nine others already have today.

