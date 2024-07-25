Jet2holidays adds free child place holidays onto every flight for summer 25

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As families look to book their holidays in the sunshine, Jet2holidays, the UK’s largest tour operator, has today added a Free Child Place holiday onto every flight for Summer 25 – meaning there are millions of Free Child Place holidays available across this summer and next summer. ​​​​​​​

These new additions come on top of millions of Free Child Place Holidays that are already available and mean that Jet2holidays now has more Free Child Place holidays available than ever before. They are available from across all of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ UK airports, including the company’s newest base – Bournemouth Airport – which launches in February 2025.

Today’s announcement comes as families book their well-deserved holidays with Jet2holidays, a Which? Recommended Provider for Family Holidays, into the diary for this summer and for Summer 25. The Free Child Place holidays can be found here: https://www.jet2holidays.com/free-child-place-finder

To meet this demand, the award-winning tour operator has over 18.2 million seats on sale for Summer 25 to sun and leisure city destinations across Europe, the Mediterranean and Canary Islands. This represents the company’s biggest ever summer programme and comes on the back of a bumper Summer 24 programme with over 17.1 million seats available.

Destinations enjoying popularity with families include the Canaries, Balearics, Mainland Spain, Turkey, Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Italy, Malta, Croatia and Bulgaria.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “Families are flocking to book their place in the sunshine, so we are making it even easier for them by adding even more Free Child Place holidays in Summer 25, meaning we have millions available across Summer 24 and Summer 25. As an award-winning tour operator and a Which? Recommended Provider for family holidays, we are always doing what we can to make it an even better family holiday experience and we know today’s announcement will be a huge boost. Contrary to popular belief, there is not an endless amount of capacity on sale and with so many people flocking to book their well-deserved holidays, our advice is to act now before they are gone.”