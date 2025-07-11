Pula’s Roman amphitheatre is just one of the incredible sights you can explore on this bargain Croatia break | Wowcher

We’ve found a stunning Adriatic beach deal in Pula — three to seven nights with breakfast and flights from just £159 per person.

In the consumer content team we’re always trawling the web for the best travel deals, and lately Wowcher has been smashing it. This weekend we’ve found an absolute belter: a luxury beach holiday in Croatia for less than £160 each, including flights and breakfast.

This one ticks all the boxes for a last-minute summer escape. You’ll spend three to seven nights at the 4-star Park Plaza Verudela Pula, a stylish beachfront hotel with pools, bars and a prime spot right on the Adriatic coast. Every morning starts with a buffet breakfast, and you’ve got the sand and sea just steps from your door. All this, plus return flights from major UK airports, from just £159 per person. You can book your Croatia beach break now from £159pp on Wowcher and pick your dates before the best ones go.

Croatia’s Dalmatian coast is having a real moment this year, and Pula is one of its best-kept secrets. You’ll find Roman ruins, a charming old town with cobbled streets and cafés, and turquoise bays that feel like something straight out of a postcard. This hotel is perfectly placed for lazy beach days or exploring the local sights, and its modern rooms and outdoor pools mean you can recharge in comfort after a day in the sun.

Wake up to views like this on your Wowcher Croatia beach break — luxury without the price tag | Wowcher

Flights depart from London Gatwick, Luton, Stansted, Birmingham, Bristol and Manchester, and you can choose how long you stay, from a quick three-night getaway to a full week by the sea. Daily breakfast is included, and if you’re in the mood for more, the hotel’s restaurants serve up fresh local dishes and drinks with a view. There’s also still time to secure your Croatia beach holiday here while it lasts.

With the British summer looking as unpredictable as ever, now’s the time to lock in some guaranteed sunshine. We’ve been watching Croatia holiday prices climb all summer, so finding a deal like this, saving you up to 48 per cent, is rare. We recommend booking soon before dates get snapped up, especially if you’ve got your eye on a longer stay.

