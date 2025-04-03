Cost Of living sparks surge in last minute holiday searches with Ripon leading the trend

By Alex Brown
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:48 BST
Ripon has seen the largest surge in online searches for ‘last minute holidays’ outpacing the rest of the United Kingdom.

Steppes Travel, the company behind the research, analysed the rise in average monthly online searches for ‘last minute holidays’ across the UK between 2022 to 2024.

Ripon topped the list with a 180% increase, while Newcastle upon Tyne followed in second place with a 123% rise in searches. Blackpool ranked third, recording a 108% surge.

Location Percentage Increase 2022-2024
Ripon 180%
Newcastle upon Tyne 123%
Blackpool 108%
Manchester 86%
Plymouth 85%
London 83%
Liverpool 83%
Wakefield 69%
Aberdeen 69%
Brighton and Hove 60%
A lady sat with a laptop booking a holiday.A lady sat with a laptop booking a holiday.
Overall, the UK experienced a 50% surge in searches, with England alone also recording a 50% rise.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, Wakefield ranked second (8th in UK) with a 69% increase, while Kingston upon Hull placed third with a 60% rise.

This news comes as VisitBritain’s February 2025 Domestic Sentiment tracker reports that 51% of people believe the worst of the cost-of-living crisis is still ahead.

VisitBritain also asked respondents about the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on their financial situation. When given a selection of statements to describe their current circumstances, 64% said they were being ‘cautious’ or ‘very careful’ with their spending.

Speaking on the findings Giles Cross from Steppes Travel said: “With last-minute holiday searches surging, it’s clear that travellers are increasingly looking for flexibility and affordability in a market shaped by mass tourism.

“Rather than committing to long-term plans, many are taking advantage of the constant stream of last-minute deals, allowing them to tailor their trips to both their budget and availability.

“This shift highlights how spontaneity and cost-conscious decision-making are becoming key factors in modern travel. However, such behaviour may be counter-intuitive, leading to compromise on decisions, location and experience.

“The best ‘deals’ i.e. are often found in long term planning, consideration and consultation. Travel is becoming an increasingly precious and costly endeavour so it’s a shame to waste it. Planning the best trip possible rather than buying what you can immediately afford pays dividends.”

