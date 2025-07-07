Yorkshire’s Samuel Harrison scores double podium success with McLaren at Spa-Francorchamps

Samuel Harrison continued his impressive start to his McLaren Trophy campaign last weekend with another double podium on their first visit to illustrious Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. Two 2nd place finishes at Spa come hot off the tails of an impressive debut for Samuel and his teammate, fellow Brit Leo Karavasili in Monza, Italy during May where the #90 ALM Motorsport car came away with two 3rd places. Samuel and Leo are signed with internationally renowned race team ALM Motorsport to contest the 2025 championship.

This was Samuel and Leo’s first visit to Spa, considered by many to be one of the most challenging tracks in the world. Getting up to speed in amongst an experienced and competitive field with zero testing was made more challenging by the inclement and unpredictable weather. Samuel had no experience driving the McLaren Artura Evo in the wet but again showcased his considerable talent putting the #90 ALM Motorsport car 3rd on the grid.

In the first feature race a strong start saw Samuel move up to 2nd place and he soon delivered a breath-taking pass to take the lead round the outside into Les Combes on lap 4. Once ahead, Samuel comfortably extended his lead to 1.6 seconds over the 2nd placed car of Josh Mason and Sam Neser before pitting on lap 9 and handing over to Leo Karavasili. Samuel and Leo would lose the lead during the pit stop owing to their 3rd placed result at the previous round in Monza meaning they would have to spend an extra 3 seconds in the pits than their rivals. Leo re-joined in 3rd place and quickly passed last year's champions Geppert and Aspin for 2nd before chasing Mason and Neser all the way to the chequered flag.

After the podium Samuel commented: “We had good pace today. It was really encouraging to be leading the race despite this being a new circuit to both of us and only our second time out in the car against much more experienced opposition. Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come.”

Samuel attacking the apex at turn 1 La Source

Leo started race 2 on Saturday from 3rd on the grid and the top 4 cars were embroiled in a fierce battle for position right up to the pit window. Leo had initially moved up to 2nd place but would eventually hand over to Samuel in 4th. A period under safety car during the pit stops meant the Pro drivers had re-joined behind the majority of the Pro-Am pairings meaning out of position drivers for Samuel to catch and pass in his pursuit of the Pro leaders. Samuel brought the car home 4th but would be promoted to 2nd place following a penalty to the #68 car of Meakin and Burgoyne for a pit stop infringement; and a disqualification for the on-track race winners, Greystone GT pairing of Michael O’Brien and Jayden Kelly for an unsafe pit stop release. The Pro victory was ultimately awarded to the #12 car of Geppert and Aspin. After the race, Samuel commented: “We had things not quite go our way on track today, but this result is still a positive as we were in the fight. The timing of the safety car didn’t help our chances with the competition being strong all weekend, so on the plus side another 2nd place is good points for the championship, and we’ve proven we have the pace to fight for the win.”

The next round of the McLaren Trophy, Europe takes place at the Nürburgring, Germany on the 29th – 31st August before the final round at Paul Ricard, France on the 3rd-5th October.

Martin Laur, Team Principle and owner at ALM Motorsport is confident of another strong result and perhaps even a move to the top step of the podium: “Samuel and Leo are making great progress with another impressive performance. After 3rd place finishes at Monza and 2nd places here at Spa, we have real momentum as we move on to the next round at Nürburgring.”

For information concerning sponsorship and hospitality packages, or to support Samuel on his journey please contact [email protected]

To find out more about Samuel visit www.shmotorsport.co.uk or follow him on Instagram: @sam_harrison44