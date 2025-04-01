York Open Fencing competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Harrogate Fencing Club, hosted a weekend sporting event in York attracting 200 fencers over two days from all round the UK!

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We had a wonderful turnout from across the UK with fencers from Edinburgh, London and Cardiff for the revived York Open six-weapon event, ” said Jill Mooney, Harrogate Fencing Club Coach, who helped organise the weekend.

The historic sporting challenge ran for about 40 years before fading away in the 2010s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local competitions have stopped running due to Covid so it has been very difficult for fencers to improve and challenge themselves,” she said.

HFC President, Brian Matliss coach of Evelyn Coe who at only 15 years of age placed 2nd in the Women's epee event.

“So, we are delighted with the response to the York weekend and aim to run it again next spring” with a Youth York Open (U18's) planned for November 2025.

The maximum entry numbers for all male weapons was reached beforehand.

“GBR Para Fencers and other seated wheelchair fencers gave a demonstration and 'have a go sessions' in the hope to run a seated open competition next year 2026.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick visited on Saturday to present the medals and trophies.

Men's epee in action!

The event was sponsored by York-based Walker Crips Investment Managers and Ison Harrison Solicitors, plus a couple of private donors.

Jill Mooney added: “You can fence from the age of seven to ninety. The nationwide British Fencing umbrella club has about 11,000 members.

“Some 250,000 people get the chance to try fencing every year through local clubs and schools.”

Results:

Women's Sabre Podium Medal Winners

Men's Epee:

GOLD: Alistair Bullward - Leeds Fencing Club

SILVER: Nathan Foster - Skipton Fencing Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRONZE: Scott Willis - Wingerworth Fencing Club and Hon Chun Ko - Lancaster University Fencing Club

Women's Epee:

GOLD: Erika Hodkinson - Four of Clubs

SILVER: Evelyn Coe - Harrogate Fencing Club

BRONZE: Juan Du - Crawley Sword Club and Megan Upton - Four of Clubs

Men's Foil

GOLD: Samuel Blair - Louth Fencing Club

SILVER: James Rose - Oxford University Fencing Club

BRONZE: Jacob Forey-Miller Durham University Fencing Club and Luca Florea - Hereford Fencing Centre

Women's Foil

GOLD: Lucy-Belle Williamson - Sheffield Buccaneers Fencing Club

SILVER: Tegan McCallum - Durham Phoenix

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BRONZE: Karina Calderon Brown - Unaffiliated and Amelia Price - Sheffield University Fencing Club

Men's Sabre:

GOLD: Ge Luo - BVRC, Hungary

SILVER: Drew Thornley - University of Manchester Fencing Club

BRONZE: Josh Samuel, Camden Fencing Club and Samuel Walmsley - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham

Women's Sabre:

GOLD: Maiya Choi - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham

SILVER: Raluca Lazarescu - Camden Fencing Club

BRONZE: Abigail Johnson - University of Liverpool Fencing Club and Emily Berry - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham