York Open Fencing competition
We had a wonderful turnout from across the UK with fencers from Edinburgh, London and Cardiff for the revived York Open six-weapon event, ” said Jill Mooney, Harrogate Fencing Club Coach, who helped organise the weekend.
The historic sporting challenge ran for about 40 years before fading away in the 2010s.
“Local competitions have stopped running due to Covid so it has been very difficult for fencers to improve and challenge themselves,” she said.
“So, we are delighted with the response to the York weekend and aim to run it again next spring” with a Youth York Open (U18's) planned for November 2025.
The maximum entry numbers for all male weapons was reached beforehand.
“GBR Para Fencers and other seated wheelchair fencers gave a demonstration and 'have a go sessions' in the hope to run a seated open competition next year 2026.”
Sheriff of York Fiona Fitzpatrick visited on Saturday to present the medals and trophies.
The event was sponsored by York-based Walker Crips Investment Managers and Ison Harrison Solicitors, plus a couple of private donors.
Jill Mooney added: “You can fence from the age of seven to ninety. The nationwide British Fencing umbrella club has about 11,000 members.
“Some 250,000 people get the chance to try fencing every year through local clubs and schools.”
Results:
Men's Epee:
GOLD: Alistair Bullward - Leeds Fencing Club
SILVER: Nathan Foster - Skipton Fencing Club
BRONZE: Scott Willis - Wingerworth Fencing Club and Hon Chun Ko - Lancaster University Fencing Club
Women's Epee:
GOLD: Erika Hodkinson - Four of Clubs
SILVER: Evelyn Coe - Harrogate Fencing Club
BRONZE: Juan Du - Crawley Sword Club and Megan Upton - Four of Clubs
Men's Foil
GOLD: Samuel Blair - Louth Fencing Club
SILVER: James Rose - Oxford University Fencing Club
BRONZE: Jacob Forey-Miller Durham University Fencing Club and Luca Florea - Hereford Fencing Centre
Women's Foil
GOLD: Lucy-Belle Williamson - Sheffield Buccaneers Fencing Club
SILVER: Tegan McCallum - Durham Phoenix
BRONZE: Karina Calderon Brown - Unaffiliated and Amelia Price - Sheffield University Fencing Club
Men's Sabre:
GOLD: Ge Luo - BVRC, Hungary
SILVER: Drew Thornley - University of Manchester Fencing Club
BRONZE: Josh Samuel, Camden Fencing Club and Samuel Walmsley - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham
Women's Sabre:
GOLD: Maiya Choi - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham
SILVER: Raluca Lazarescu - Camden Fencing Club
BRONZE: Abigail Johnson - University of Liverpool Fencing Club and Emily Berry - Premier Sabre Academy, Altrincham