Harrogate Town's first away trip in the National League ended all-square in front of a crowd of 3,623 at Hartlepool United on Tuesday night.

Simon Weaver's side twice came from behind to make it two games unbeaten at the start of 2018/19, Callum Howe's 89th-minute header securing a hard-earned 2-2 draw.

Harrogate Town drew 2-2 on the road at Hartlepool United. Picture: Matt Kirkham

