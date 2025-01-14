TICKET OFFER: Watch Harrogate Town vs Colchester for FREE

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harrogate Town has announced a special offer for fans to net free tickets for the forthcoming home match against Colchester United.

Anyone who attends Town’s clash with Cheltenham on Friday night - get tickets here - will receive a free ticket to attend the Colchester game on Tuesday, January 21, 7.45pm.

FULL DETAILS: For more visit www.harrogatetownafc.com.

“After fantastic support at Elland Road, we need 𝙔𝙊𝙐 at The Exercise Stadium as we face two important fixtures,” said a spokesperson.

“First up, on Friday 17th January we welcome Cheltenham, then four days later Colchester United visit Wetherby Road.

“Anyone who attends our clash with Cheltenham on Friday night can attend our meeting with Colchester four days later completely free.

“Once supporters have purchased their Cheltenham ticket, they will be able to log into their ticketing account and redeem their free Colchester ticket.

BUY TICKETS: Get your tickets for the Harrogate vs Cheltenham Town match, Friday, Jan 17, 7.45pm - CLICK HERE.