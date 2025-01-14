TICKET OFFER: Watch Harrogate Town vs Colchester for FREE
Anyone who attends Town's clash with Cheltenham on Friday night will receive a free ticket to attend the Colchester game on Tuesday, January 21, 7.45pm.
“After fantastic support at Elland Road, we need 𝙔𝙊𝙐 at The Exercise Stadium as we face two important fixtures,” said a spokesperson.
“First up, on Friday 17th January we welcome Cheltenham, then four days later Colchester United visit Wetherby Road.
“Anyone who attends our clash with Cheltenham on Friday night can attend our meeting with Colchester four days later completely free.
“Once supporters have purchased their Cheltenham ticket, they will be able to log into their ticketing account and redeem their free Colchester ticket.
If you require any assistance email [email protected]