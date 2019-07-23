Theakston Nidderdale League: Twists and turns aplenty as strugglers find some form

There were twists and turns at both ends of the Theakston Nidderdale League Division One table in week 14.

Struggling Masham dropped to the bottom of the pile following results in the previous round of fixtures, but managed to climb one place having secured just their second victory since the opening day of the season.

Not for the first time this year, captain Craig Broadley was the star man for the hosts, opening the batting and hitting 71 in a total of 185 all out against Ouseburn, Dominic Snook and Ben Mackrill each bagging a trio of wickets.

Broadley then snapped up 4-42 as the visitors were dismissed for 157 in the 40th over, despite the efforts of Chris Morrison, who ran out of partners and was left stranded on 46 not out.

Dan Woolston and Kieran Bramley also played their part for Masham, claiming 3-34 and 3-38 respectively to help lift their side off the foot of the table.

Having gone 12 weeks without a single victory, Helperby have now won back-to-back fixtures and find themselves two places and 13 points clear of the drop zone.

Their upturn in fortunes can be attributed to the form of their captain, Dan Marston, who impressed with bat and ball last time out then struck a superb century in this weekend’s triumph over Pateley Bridge.

His excellent 130 not out included 16 fours and a dozen sixes and carried Helperby to 241/9 in 45 overs, Dan Spink chipping in with 41.

Tom Fryer (43), Luke Clarke (38) and Chris Langley (36) made sure that the Badgers got off to a decent start to their run-chase, however they then fell away to 170 all out.

Joe Kinsella was the pick of the away attack with 4-45.

Now propping up the rest of the division are Kirk Deighton, beaten by six-wickets when they entertained Goldsborough.

Jon Watkins (41) was the only home batsman to make any real impression in a first-innings score of 134 all out.

Henry Saul, Graham Shorter and Russ Robshaw all took a trio of scalps for the visitors, who went on to complete a straightforward success inside 34 overs.

Australian ace Jarrod McPhee led their charge win a knock of 70, leaving Goldsborough just nine points off the summit in second position.

Directly behind them in the table, Birstwith are up to third having got the better of fellow high-flyers Burton Leonard, leapfrogging their opponents in the process.

Burton made their way to 192/8 batting first, though the defending champions had no trouble in chasing that score down, needing just 24 overs to wrap up a five-wicket triumph.

Darley’s 10th victory of the campaign ensures that they remain in control at the summit.

Rob Hainsworth (52 not out) and Aussie Jordan King (43) top-scored in the pacesetters’ 210/5 against Wath & Melmerby.

Ben Kettlewell carried the fight to the league leaders all on his own, remaining resolute on his way to a defiant 69 not out.

None of his team-mates could even progress as far as double-figures, however, and Wath were eventually sent packing with just 109 to their name.

Rob Nelson helped himself to 4-25 for Darley, while Jim Grange took 2-19 and Joe Furniss 2-23.

West Tanfield consolidated fifth place, getting the better of Dacre Banks at the Sleningford Oval.

Waqas Rasheed contrinuted 48 to Dacre’s 157/7 from their 45 overs, Mitchell Selleck the hosts’ best bowler with 2-29.

None of the Tanfield batsmen managed to go bigger than Sam Abel (38), though a number of players made it into the 20s and this proved sufficient for the home side to reach their victory target with three wickets in hand and more than four overs to spare.