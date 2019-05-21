Theakston Nidderdale League: Rain helps Goldsborough CC stay top of the pile

Goldsborough CC remain top of Theakston Nidderdale Divsion One despite needing some help from the weather to get them out of a sticky situation at home to defending champions Birstwith.

With just seven overs of their innings remaining, Graham Shorter‘s men found themselves eight wicket down and still needing 86 runs to avoid defeat.

Luke Boniface had hit 59 and Will Pleming 43, but Goldsborough struggled in the face of some fine bowling by Jon Millward (3-18), while Sam Barker (3-49) also did his bit.

Earlier, skipper Millward (93) shone for Birstwith alongside James Riley (44) and Craig Armitage (40) as they made their way to 266 all out, Russ Robshaw and Jarrod McPhee each taking three of the wickets to fall.

On a rain-affected afternoon, second-placed Burton Leonard put 250/3 on the board when they entertained West Tanfield.

Toby Drummond smashed a superb century, finishing unbeaten on 117, while Jake Wilson (40) Dan Thirkell (39) also contributed.

The weather once again had the final say, however, forcing the players off with Tanfield 34/1 after nine overs.

The match between Darley and Dacre Banks did reach a conclusion, the hosts moving up third place in the standings courtesy of some rapid scoring by Aussie Jordan King.

Batting alongside fellow Antipodean Bailey Nylander (39), King hit 21 fours in a knock of 119 not out that carried the home team to a comprehensive nine-wicket success over their struggling visitors.

Rock-bottom Dacre had posted 184/8 batting first, Chaudhary Anwar-Ul-Haq making 52 and South African import Storm Kotze 43.

Pateley Bridge have made a positive start following their promotion to the top-flight, chalking up a third win of 2019 by routing Masham.

Colin Chadwick (5-7) was in simply unplayable form, ably assisted by Ben Mountain (4-39) as the hosts were sent packing for 98, Sam Ambler (27) the only home batsman to offer any real resistance.

Bridge then required just 16.4 overs to complete a 10-wicket triumph, red-hot Luke Clarke continuing his excellent form of 2019 with 65 not out.

Wath & Melmerby were well set in their clash with winless Helperby, though rain denied them what appeared a likely victory.

Ben Kettlewell’s side made 204, Ben Moss starring with 104 as Al Darnell grabbed 4-34.

Helperby were then reduced to 127/5 in response, and although opener Herbie Milton remained undefeated at the crease when the heavens opened, they had just six overs left to complete their run-chase.

Ouseburn are another team who will have been left cursing the weather.

They had racked up 275/6 against Kirk Deighton thanks to half-centuries from Ben Jones (88) and Jamie Bryant (71).

Henry Blythe struck 34 in response, however a couple of wickets for all-rounder Bryant left the visitors 110/4 and still requiring 166 runs from 17 overs before the contest was abandoned.

Raskelf made a mockery of the form-book in Division Two, securing their first win of the season and knocking Harrogate Strays off the top of the table in the process.

Sam Porter’s men have endured rather a torrid start to 2019, however they managed to bowl the Roosters out for 158, Sanjay Mani top-scoring with 34.

Chris Brown and skipper Porterboth helped themselves to four wickets before Matt Goddard (82) got Raskelf to 162/7.

Scotton have taken over at the summit, even though their clash at Burnt Yates did not reach a conclusion.

The hosts reached a more-than-useful 289/7 batting first, Ryan Lamb contributing 66 not out.

Callum Halliday made 43 in response and Thomas Egerton 40, but the players were forced off with Scotton 138/4.

Despite this, 16 points garnered by the Low Moor Lane outfit were enough to take them into pole position.

A total of 197 all out proved sufficient for Blubberhouses to see off Thornton Watlass and climb up to second place.

Lee Platts (46) and Umaid Sajjad (45) led the way as Tim Flintoft grabbed 4-25.

And Thornton’s reply ended on 180 all out, Matt Day top-scoring with 33.

Platts and Blake Raper each effected a trio of dismissals for the home team.

Rock-bottom Knaresborough Forest suffered another afternoon to forget when they were skittled with just 41 runs to their name by Bishop Thornton in the clash between the two sides relegated from the top flight last year.

The Curlews’ opening bowlers Ed Kellett (4-15) and Jack Kellett (4-22) did the damage before 23 not out from Ben Cutts completed a routine eight-wicket win in eight overs.

Mark Walmsley’s fine unbeaten century steered Studley Royal II to a five-wicket triumph over Killinghall.

The opener hit 106 not out as the hosts chased down 182/8, Andy Thompson weighing in with 53 of those runs.

The match between Boroughbridge & Staveley and Alne was an extremely tight affair.

Luke Fletcher (70) and Ben Bennett (56) took ‘Bridge to 225/6 in 45 overs, Owen Vaughan knocking over three home batsmen.

Cameron Spence’s excellent 120 not out then guided Alne to within touching distance of victory, however with the scores level and one over of the game remaining, a downpour forced the teams back into the pavilion and no further play was possible.