Theakston Nidderdale League: Little change at the top as rain stops play once again

It is very much a case of as you were at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One after rain ensured that none of Saturday’s fixtures reached a conclusion.

Week eight saw all of the top-flight’s scheduled matches cancelled without a ball being bowled, and while some play was possible this time around, very little play took place after tea.

Darley continue to lead the way having secured eight points from their trip to struggling Helperby.

The hosts were restricted to 124/7 in 45 overs, Dan Spink and Joe Corner both hitting 33.

Joe Furniss (3-30) and Rob Nelson (3-34) were the pick of a miserly Darley attack, yet the visitors’ reply didn’t get any further than 13/1 before the players were forced off.

Seven points further back in second position are Burton Leonard, who made light work of getting rid of Ouseburn.

Max Crompton played a big part in the home team being dismissed with just 111 to their name, returning fine figures of 5-39.

Ben Jones top-scored for Ouseburn with a knock of 47 and was one of only two home batsmen to reach double-figures.

Just eight deliveries were possible in the second innings prior to the game being washed out with Burton still to get off the mark.

Goldsborough put a total of 200/8 on the board at home to West Tanfield, and this was enough to earn them a 10-point haul that edged them into third place.

Experienced opener Damon Ive was the mainstay of the hosts’ innings, hitting 67, while Will Pleming chipped in with a useful 30.

Jonny Luty and Angus Shaw both helped themselves to a trio of wickets, though the heavens then opened and denied Tanfield the chance to respond.

Pateley Bridge only managed five points from what little play was possible in their home clash with Birstwith.

The Badgers couldn’t progress any further than 85/4 in 30.2 overs, Isaac Light contributing 39 but unable to prevent his team from slipping down to fourth spot.

Ben Moss was in explosive form with the bat for Wath & Melmberby, smashing a quick-fire half-century against Kirk Deighton.

Moss struck six sixes and six fours in 57-ball knock of 82, steering Will Blythe’s troops to 210 all out.

John Marriott bowled well for Deighton, capturing 4-33.

Rock-bottom Dacre Banks crept a little closer to safety after bowling fellow strugglers Masham out for 118 and bagging themselves 10 points in the process.

Waqas Rasheed scooped four of the wickets to fall, while Sam Ambler hit 32 at the top of the home innings.

Dacre are still seven points adrift of Helperby in 10th position but now find themselves just five shy of Masham.

Blubberhouses came as close as anybody to completing a victory on Saturday when they travelled to Burnt Yates in Division Two.

Muhammad Ayaz and Mark McEneaney snapped up four wickets apiece to help get rid of the the hosts for 144.

Robert Lowe’s 31 put Blubberhouses in a good position at 71/2 before they began to lose batsmen at regular intervals.

The visitors still managed to race to 136/8 in 19 overs, however with just nine more runs required, their hopes were dashed by the rain.

Jake Fletcher took a trio of scalps when Boroughbridge & Staveley bowled Killinghall out for 117, but the home team’s reply was over almost before it had even begun as showers arrived.

A return of 4-38 for Scotton’s Ian Morland contributed to Raskelf being dismissed on 145.

Sam Halliday then struck 31 in response, the away innings ending on 40-3 after 14 overs with Josh Summerscales claiming 3-9.

Thornton Watlass racked up 246/5 in 43.3 overs against basement boys Knaresborough Forest, though no further play was possible due to heavy rain.