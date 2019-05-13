Theakston Nidderdale League: Kirk Deighton CC register maiden top-flight success

Week four of the 2019 Theakston Nidderdale League season saw Kirk Deighton CC secure their first victory since promotion to the top flight.

Rich Ward's team got the better of Helperby, who seem to be suffering a hangover from last year's failed title bid and find themselves stuck in the relegation zone following their 21-run defeat on Saturday.

Michael Malthouse (37) top-scored in Deighton's 140 all out as Al Darnell, Joe Corner and Tom Messenger each bagged a trio of wickets to leave the visitors with what appeared a fairly routine run-chase.

Only Mark Spilman (36) made any real impression for Helperby in reply, however, and 3-26 from Robert Barker allied to skipper Ward's 2-15 helped restrict the away side to 119/9.

Goldsborough remain in pole position after crushing Wath & Melmerby to register their third win in as many completed fixtures.

Russ Robshaw took 5-15 as the early pacesetters blew away their hosts, sending them packing with only 38 runs on the board.

Henry Saul (2-5) and Graham Shorter (2-13) also shone before Goldsborough raced to 39/1 in eight overs.

Just behind them in second place, Burton Leonard have also won three out of three, following up last weekend's triumph over defending champions Birstwith by seeing off Dacre Banks away from home.

A trio of scalps apiece for Chris Jackson and Max Crompton kept the hosts in check, and despite Chaudhary Anwar-Ul-Haq hitting 37 they could only reach 127/8 in 30 overs.

A fine unbeaten century by Dan Thirkell (58 not out) then got Burton over the line at 128/4 with eight balls to spare.

Birstwith bounced back from their loss last time out when they entertained Darley.

They made it to 158/6 before bowling their visitors out some way short on 122.

Another Luke Clarke batting masterclass steered Pateley Bridge to a four-wicket success against Ouseburn.

The opener, already the scorer of two half-centuries this term, repeated the trick by contributing 80 alongside Colin Chadwick (39) as the Badgers chased down 195/6 to wrap up a four-wicket victory.

Jamie Bullivant scooped 3-20 for Ouseburn, who had earlier reached a more-than-useful total of 195/6, Chris Akinson (60) and Peter Carr (55 not out) their leading lights.

Will Shaw was another batsman in form, hitting 78 of West Tanfield's 196/7 at home to Masham, for whom Derek Chapman took 4-36.

Sam Ambler (57) and Craig Broadley (53) then got the visiting side off to a flying start in response, putting on 102 for the first wicket.

Masham collapsed from there, however, limping to 152/9 as Tanfield's Jonny Luty wreaked havoc with a superb spell of 5-24.

Harrogate Strays are the new leaders in Division Two courtesy of a comfortable 86-run win at Bishop Thornton.

Sanjay Mani smacked 73 and Mark Roberts 66 in a first-innings total of 199/9, Jack Kellett helping himself to 4-33.

Chaz Edmondson (3-20) and Ben Jowett (3-40) then bowled nicely as the Roosters knocked over the Curlews for 113.

The unstoppable Thomas Egerton was the star of the show for a third week in a row for Scotton, who sit second.

Having hit 171 and 76 in his previous two appearances, Egerton's unbeaten 69 guided his team to a six-wicket triumph over Boroughbridge & Staveley.

The visitors had only mustered 124 all out in 38.1 overs, Jake Fletcher contributing 45 while Ian Morland snapped up 4-36.

Carl Brockhill (4-12) and Chase Stone (3-14) combined to great effect as Burnt Yates skittled Raskelf for just 44.

A knock of 43 by Chris Triggs had seen the away team to 110/8, Sam Porter performing superbly with ball in hand as he returned figures of 4-6 from nine overs.

Alne had no answer to the bowling of Blake Raper (5-4) and Robert Lowe (4-22) as they were all out for 78 in pursuit of Blubberhouses' 232/9.

Mark McEneaney delivered once more for the visiting side, striking 74, while Lee Platts (49) also chipped in.

Paul Vogels did his bit for Alne, claiming 5-30, though his efforts proved to be in vain.

Relegated from Division One last year, Knaresborough Forest find themselves propping up the rest of the teams in the second tier following a third defeat of 2019.

They were all out for 81 at Killinghall, Matthew Parker (38) the only batsman to offer any real resistance in the face of some devastating bowling by Bryson Lush (6-26).

Stephen Lennox then smashed an incredible 63 from just 17 deliveries, clearing the boundary rope eight times as the hosts wasted no time completing a 10-wicket victory.

Thornton Watlass racked up 260/6 batting first against Studley Royal II, and this score proved more than sufficient to win the contest.

Guy Smith (76 not out) and Kevin Kean (54) led the way, Steven Walmsley doing his best to stem the flow of runs with 4-39.

Studley were dismissed for only 100 when they took their turn at the crease, however, Smith completing an excellent afternoon's work with a four-wicket haul.