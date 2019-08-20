Theakston Nidderdale League: George Hirst stars as Birstwith CC secure ninth win in a row

George Hirst starred with both bat and ball as high-flying Birstwith registered a ninth consecutive victory in Division One of the Theakston Nidderdale League.

The defending champions are the top-flight’s form team at this moment in time and sit third in the table, still very much in the title race with four rounds of fixtures remaining.

Saturday saw them blow away visiting Ouseburn in what was an extremely one-sided contest.

Craig Robinson (89), James Riley (72) and Hirst (49) all batted superbly to guide the hosts to 270/6 from their 45 overs.

Hirst then completed a fine afternoon’s work by taking 6-38 alongside Pete Hardisty (3-30) as Ouseburn were sent packing with just 79 runs on the board.

And that 191-run triumph keeps the pressure very much on the two sides above Birstwith in the table.

Leaders Darley looked to be in a spot of bother at West Tanfield when they were bowled out for 144, Jonny Luty and Angus Shaw each bagging a trio of dismissals.

Things could have been much worse for Duncan Naylor’s men, who were 78/7 at one stage, but for a knock of 36 from wicket-keeper Rob Hainsworth, batting at number nine.

And those runs were to prove crucial in the end as Darley managed to restrict their hosts to 109/9 in response, Joe Furniss impressing with 3-13.

Second-placed Goldsborough won by nine wickets at Burton Leonard, ending any lingering hopes that the hosts may have had of forcing their way back into the title battle.

Russell Robshaw was in unplayable form with the ball, returning 5-18 to help get rid of Burton for only 93, opener Toby Drummond (28) their top-scorer.

Luke Boniface then made 64 from just 69 deliveries, guiding Goldsborough over the line in 22 overs.

At the other end of the division, a third success in four outings has seen Helperby put some distance between themselves and the relegation places.

Dan Marston’s men completed a comfortable victory on the road at Dacre Banks having restricted the home team to 128 all out batting first.

Stephen Ellison struck 42 at the top of the order, however that was as good as it got for struggling Dacre.

Tom Messenger bagged 4-28 with the ball, while Al Darnell also did his bit, scooping three wickets.

The dependable Jeff Rosolin then demonstrated just how important he is to this Helperby side with another important knock, finishing unbeaten on 71 as the visitors completed an eight-wicket triumph with nine overs to spare.

Defeat dumps Dacre into the drop zone, four points adrift of safety, but seven ahead of rock-bottom Masham.

Craig Broadley’s strugglers were thrashed at Wath & Melmerby, suffering their ninth defeat in 12 completed fixtures.

Skipper Broadley was the only away batsman to make it into double-figures as the basement boys were skittled with only 66 runs to their name.

Ben Moss helped himself to 4-10 and Sophie Richardson took 3-11 for Wath.

Earlier, the hosts had made their way to 193 all out, Moss (78) and Samuel Wyatt (57) the mainstays of their innings.

Jack Hopkins (3-30) and Broadley (3-45) bowled well for Masham, but to no avail.

There was no play in the match between Kirk Deighton and Pateley Bridge due to a waterlogged outfield.