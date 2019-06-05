Theakston Nidderdale League: First victory not enough to lift Dacre Banks off the bottom

Dacre Banks registered their first win of 2019, but it was not enough to lift them off the foot of the Theakston Nidderdale Division One table.

The basement boys got the better of fellow strugglers Helperby, title-challengers last term, but still without a victory this season.

Chaudhary Anwar-Ul-Haq (5-21) and South African import Storm Kotze (4-28) were the stars of the show for Dacre as their hosts collapsed from 59-2 to 101 all out chasing just 121 for victory.

Earlier, both Al Darnell (4-19) and Dan Marston (3-39) had bowled well for Helperby to leave their side with what appeared a routine run-chase.

Despite their success, Dacre remain bottom of the pile and nine points from safety.

At the other end of the table, Darley are the new leaders following their comprehensive dismantling of West Tanfield.

Rob Nelson’s fine five-wicket haul helped get rid of the visitors with only 87 runs to their name, Jonny Luty top-scoring with 26.

Home openers Chris Gill (39) and Jordan King (29 not out) then steered their side to a nine-wicket win inside 11 overs.

The new table-topperstook advantage of Goldsborough suffering a first defeat of the year when they entertained Burton Leonard.

Graham Shorter’s men began the weekend in pole position and looked on course to remain there after Damon Ive (62) and Luke Boniface (54) put on 88 for the first wicket.

The hosts eventually finished on 190/9, Sam Crompton the pick of the Burton attack with 3-39.

The away team managed to keep up with the required run-rate throughout their reply and made it over the line with three wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Skipper James Townsend led the way with 64, while Crompton (31) and Chris Jackson (31) also chipped in to propel Burton up to second place.

Pateley Bridge continue to flourish following their promotion from Division Two and now find themselves in third position.

The Badgers put Kirk Deighton into bat and managed to restrict them to 169/7 in 39 overs, Richard Ward (51) and Henry Blyth (43) picking up where they left off following big scores last time out.

That total seemed as if it might be beyond Bridge when they slumped to 80/6 in response, Ward snapping up 4-34.

That was until Tom Hardcastle (58 not out) and Oliver Fryer (32 not out) rescued the home innings with an unbroken eighth-wicket stand of 57, sealing a three-wicket win with 13 deliveries remaining.

Masham remain in the bottom two following a 71-run reverse at the hands of Wath & Melmerby.

In-form Ben Moss (73) and Sam Wyatt (49) impressed with the willow in hand as the visitors posted 184 all out, Andy Heard grabbing five of the wickets to fall.

Sam Ambler struck 55 in reply, however he received little by way of support from his team-mates and Bobby Hilton (5-41) and Ben Kettlewell ensured that Masham didn’t make it any further than 113.

Birstwith eased to a comfortable victory at Ouseburn.

Craig Robinson hit 57 for the defending champions who made it to 129/3 in 26 overs after getting rid of their hosts for 128, Adam Fisher scoring 51 of those runs.

A fourth win of the season for Scotton moved them to within seven points of the Division Two summit.

Sam Halliday’s team cruised to a 107-run triumph over rock-bottom Knaresborough Forest on Saturday having put 200 on the board batting first.

Matt Ward (52) smacked a half-century, while Ian Morland added 33, Harvey Green scooping three wickets for Forest.

Green (34) was then the only Knaresborough batsman to offer any real resistance as a trio of scalps apiece for Halliday and Morland saw the hosts sent back to the pavilion having mustered just 93.

Maximum points for leave them within touching distance of early pace-setters Harrogate Strays.

The Roosters recorded a fifth victory in six outings when struggling Alne visited St George’s Road.

Toby Eastaugh (52), Barney Horberry (39) and skipper Rob Stanworth (39) all looked in good touch in ‘Gate’s 249/9.

The men from the Magic Circle then slumped to 36/4 in response and although they rallied when Paul Vogels (47) came to the crease, the visitors were eventually dismissed 103 runs short on 146.

Robert Horbury was in fine form for the Strays, ending the afternoon with 5-51.

Third-placed Blubberhouses are another team enjoying a strong start to 2019 and they extended their useful run with a narrow home success over Killinghall.

In what was a low-scoring affair, the 10-man visitors were bowled out for 103, captain Dan Atkinson (46) responsible for almost half of their runs as Rob Lowe helped himself to 5-44.

Blubberhouses made hard work of knocking off the required runs and at one stage looked doomed in the face of some superb bowling by Atkinson (5-27), ably supported by Andy Thompson (3-43).

However, from 26/5 they eventually limped over the line with one wicket remaining, Lowe (22) and number 10 Charles Hogg (18 not out) their saviours in the end.

Studley Royal II sit one place further back in fourth after successfully chasing down Boroughbridge & Staveley’s score of 171.

That total owed much to the efforts of Dan Clayton, who produced a knock of 52 lower down the order to rescue his side from 98/8.

Steve Walmsley was once again Studley’s star performer, getting rid of three Boroughbridge batsmen alongside Harry Smith (3-25).

Walmsley then went on to smash 96 not out as the away team made it home for the loss of only three wickets.

Second-from-bottom Raskelf secured a much-needed win, but remain 10 points from safety despite getting the better of Bishop Thornton.

Matthew Hawkhead finished with 3-19 as the Curlews were all out for 168, John Atkinson (55) the mainstay of their innings.

Matthew Sigsworth then struck 36 alongside Harry Ellis (28) as Raskelf took the spoils with three wickets in hand despite the efforts of Andrew Derrick (3-35).

Burnt Yates got the better of Thornton Watlass, bowling their visitors out for 93.

Dominic Taylor took four of the wickets to fall, while Chase Stone snapped up 3-10.

Earlier, Russell Dodson had hit 61 as the home team posted 187, Darren Brown’s fine return of 5-38 ultimately proving to be in vain.