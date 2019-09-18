Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC wrap up first title success in 23 years

Darley CC wrapped up the Theakston Nidderdale League Divison One title on Saturday afternoon.

Duncan Naylor’s men headed into their final fixture of 2019 in pole position and knowing that victory over already-relegated Masham would see them confirmed as champions for just the second time in their history.

And they made light work of recording their 14th win in 17 completed fixtures, blowing away the visiting side for just 108 then easing past that score for the loss of only the one wicket.

Michael Beecroft led the way for Darley, returning superb figures of 4-14, while Rob Nelson (3-44) also impressed.

Odin Duesbury (43 not out) and Jim Grange (41 not out) then steered the hosts to their first top-flight title success since 1996.

Goldsborough end the season as runners-up, their final-day win over Ouseburn rendered academic by Darley’s triumph.

Graham Shorter (6-28) and Russ Robshaw (4-41) combined to devastating effect, getting rid of the the visitors for 113 before Australian ace Jarrod McPhee delivered with the bat once again, hitting 72 not out of his side’s 119/5.

Last year’s champions Birstwith were the only other side who began the weekend with any chance of seizing top spot and they did their bit, racking up a huge total of 317/6 in 45 overs.

Craig Armitage (86 not out) and skipper Jon Millward (67) shone with the bat, paving the way for a 132-run victory over Wath & Melmerby.

Ben Kettlewell (54) rounded off a fine campaign with a half-century and Sam Wyatt added 45, though the away side were eventually dismissed on 185 as Craig Robinson bagged 4-34.

A fine seven-wicket haul for Sam Crawshaw ensured Burton Leonard finish the season in fourth place.

His 7-41 played a big part in Pateley Bridge being bowled out with 151 on the board, Joe Preece making 51.

Chris Jackson’s innings of 53 then took Burton past the Badgers’ total with five wickets in hand.

West Tanfield sit fifth in the final standings after runs from Jonny Luty (76) and Adam Hodgkinson (65 not out) saw off the challenge of Helperby.

The hosts posted 203/8, then got rid of their opponents for 160, captain Dan Marston’s knock of 54 proving in vain.

Kirk Deighton knocked over relegated Dacre Banks for 143 before easing to 144/4 thanks to Michael Malthouse’s unbeaten 74.