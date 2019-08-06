Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC stretch their advantage at the top

Darley CC finally have some breathing space at the top of Theakston Nidderdale Division One following a rare defeat for fellow high-flyers Goldsborough.

The title rivals have been almost neck-and-neck for a number of weeks, however league leaders Darley have now opened up a 20-point advantage at the summit.

Duncan Naylor's men were bowled out for just 148 on the road at fourth-placed Burton Leonard, Australian Bailey Nylander (54) the only visiting batsman to shine as Sam Crompton snapped up 5-28.

Opener Toby Drummond made 33 at the top of the order when Burton replied, however that was as good as it got for the hosts, who slumped from 56/2 to 104 all out.

Joe Furniss was the pick of the Darley attack, ending the afternoon with figures of 4-31.

What was only second-placed Goldsborough's second defeat of the campaign came when they travelled to struggling Dacre Banks.

A stunning return of 7-38 for Aussie Jarrod McPhee helped get rid of the home team with only 120 to their name, Chaudhary Anwar-Ul-Haq impressing with a knock of 69.

Goldsborough then collapsed to 48/5 in response, though it looked as if Stewart Cummings (39) was going to drag them to their victory target until he was dismissed with the visitors on 116, five runs short of where they needed to be.

Ul-Haq was once again the leading light for Dacre, bagging 5-15 to complete a superb afternoon's work.

Third-placed Birstwith capitalised on their rivals' slip-up, beating Helperby by five wickets to move within touching distance of second spot.

Helperby posted 166/8 and the defending champions wasted no time in knocking off the required runs, completing the job with more than 20 of their allotted 45 overs to spare.

Kirk Deighton recorded a first success since early May, climbing off the foot of the table in the process.

Richard Ward's team racked up 234 all out against Masham, Jon Watkins (53) and captain Ward (52) leading the way, while Michael Malthouse (38) and Phillip Schofield (33) also chipped in.

Kieran Bramley took five scalps for the visitors and Andy Heard grabbed three, but they slipped back to the bottom of the pile after being sent packing for 110 in response.

Ollie Ambler compiled a score of 42, though he was the only away batsman to make any impression of note as Deighton's Will Powell scooped 3-11 and Henry Blythe 3-15.

Angus Shaw helped himself to 6-25 in West Tanfield's comprehensive triumph over out-of-form Pateley Bridge.

Shaw ripped through the Badgers' batting line-up and played a big part in them being skittled with only 87 runs to their name.

Earlier, Tanfield had made 151/8, Adam Hodgkinson left stranded on 37 not out.

Ben Mountain bowled well for Bridge in a losing cause, bagging 3-41.

Ouseburn got back on track after three weeks without a win, seeing off Wath & Melmerby.

Elijah Panetta (64) and Declan Blacker-Meek (45 not out) impressed with the bat in a first-innings total of 191/8.

The Wath response got off to a decent start and they were very much in the game at 133/2, only for a lower-order collapse to leave them high and dry.

Jamie Bryant (4-23) and Chris Morrison (3-31) were the architects of the hosts' downfall, claiming seven wickets between them.