Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC go top of the pile on rain-hit weekend

Rain wiped out the majority of week two’s Theakston Nidderdale League action, with only five of the scheduled 12 fixtures in the first two tiers reaching a conclusion.

Darley climbed to the top of Division One, following up their opening-day win over Kirk Deighton with a narrow success at home to newly-promoted Pateley Bridge.

In a game reduced to 37 overs per side, the hosts made their way to 185/6 batting first.

It was Joe Furniss (58 not out) and Rob Hainsworth (47 not out) who did most of the damage in an unbroken stand of 102.

James Johnson bagged three wickets for Bridge, who made an excellent fist of their reply and remained in contention right until the death.

Chris Langley was the mainstay of their innings, hitting 81 to take the visitors to 152/5, but from there they collapsed to 178 all out as three of their lower order were run out in a what was a frantic finish.

Rob Nelson (3-33) and Michael Beecroft (3-43) both performed well with the ball for Darley.

The only other match to be completed in the top flight saw Wath & Melmerby’s opening bowlers rip Dacre Banks to shreds.

Ben Moss’ rapid 62 from just 47 balls helped the away side race to 154/3 in 20 overs, Ben Kettlewell (35) and Sam Wyatt (30 not out) also contributing.

Kettlewell (5-5) and Bobby Hilton (4-16) then wreaked havoc with ball in hand, skittling Dacre with only 34 to their name to complete a comprehensive 120-run triumph.

Burton Leonard looked to be in big trouble against Kirk Deighton, slumping to 47/6 before the weather ensured that no further play could take place at Peter Lane.

Masham were also struggling at Goldsborough, finding themselves 47/4 when the heavens opened.

In Division Two, Alne are the early pace-setters, skipper Alex Buteux starring with the bat once again to help the men from the Magic Circle record a second win on the spin.

The home captain followed up last weekend’s half-century by hitting an unbeaten 69 against Killinghall, combining with Paul Vogels (79 not out) in a fine fifth-wicket partnership worth 148.

The pair guided Alne to 189/4, despite the efforts of Andy Thompson 2-28.

Richard Schmidt struck 40 for Killinghall and Thompson added 32, however 5-43 from Brad Hinchcliffe ensured that the visitors finished 28 runs short on 161 all out.

Scotton came out on top of an extremely high-scoring affair at Thornton Watlass.

The away team sped to an impressive first-innings total of 306/5 in 34 overs thanks largely to some incredible hitting by Thomas Egerton.

He plundered no fewer than 14 fours and 13 sixes in a superb knock of 171, Sam Halliday chipping in with 37 and Charlie Lloyd 34.

That score proved to beyond newboys Thornton, though they gave it a good go as Kevin Kean found the boundary with ease, smacking 81.

Guy Smith got to 31, but the hosts eventually ran out of overs , closing on 254/8.

Harrogate Strays got off the mark for 2019 with a comfortable 83-run victory over Burnt Yates.

Rob Stanworth struck 45 and Harry Allinson 33 as the Roosters posted 140/8,

A trio of scalps apiece for Rob Horbury, James Clark and Andy Scurr then helped account for Yates with only 60 runs on the board.