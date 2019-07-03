Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC edge further clear at the top

Darley CC edged further clear at the top of Theakston Nidderdale League Division One courtesy of a maximum-point success over Masham.

Jim Grange (88) and Jordan King (57) both hit half-centuries as the leaders posted 268/8 from their 45 overs, Kieran Bramley taking 3-57.

Opener Sam Ambler struck 51 when Masham took their turn at the crease, though they didn’t make it any further than 167 all out in reply.

Second-placed Goldsborough remain in touching distance of Darley, but there is now an 11-point gap separating the sides despite Saturday’s six-wicket win at Ouseburn.

Despite 5-41 from Luke Boniface, Graham Shorter’s men weren’t able to bowl out their hosts, who made it to 177/7 with Chris Atkinson and Ben Jones both scoring 38.

Jarrod McPhee (88) and Will Pleming (46 not out) ensured that Goldsborough did manage to chase that target down, keeping their team within one victory of taking over in pole position.

Third-placed Burton Leonard eased past Pateley Bridge, Chris Jackson snapping up five wickets as the Badgers were all out for 193, Luke Clarke (78) the home side’s leading light.

Sam Crompton (49) and Toby Drummond (35) then steered the visitors to 195/7 and victory in 37 overs.

Birstwith leapfrogged Pateley and moved into fourth position after beating Wath & Melmerby by 36 runs on their own turf.

George Hirst’s 58 was the highlight of the defending champions’ 204/8 as Ben Moss effected a trio of dismissals.

Moss (71) and Bobbby Hilton (58) then got Wath into a more-than-useful position at 147/3 in reply, however a lower-order collapse was to prove their undoing and left them some way short of where they needed to be on 168 all out.

A double-centurion last week, Birstwith skipper Jon Millward starred with the ball on this occasion, returning figures of 4-38.

Mungo Fawcett may have just missed out on a ton for West Tanfield, but his knock of 93 means that Helperby remain winless and rooted to the foot of the table.

The opening batsman paved the way for a first-innings total of 193 all out and this proved beyond Dan Marston’s troops, despite their captain doing his best to inspire his players with a score of 68.

Dacre Banks continued their recent resurgence with a third consecutive success, seeing off second-bottom Kirk Deighton.

The visitors made their way to 167 batting first, then got rid of Deighton for 144, Waqas Rasheed helping himself to an incredible 9-39.

Blubberhouses continue to set the pace in Division Two, Blake Raper (61) and Bash Khan (51) contributing to a tally of 259/8 on the road at rock-bottom Knaresborough Forest.

Connor Steele bagged 4-42 for the strugglers, then Joe Stanley (62) got their reply off to a decent start, though Mark McEneaney’s haul of 4-40 ensured their chase ended 94 runs short.

Harrogate Strays sit nine points further back in second, Toby Easthaugh’s knock of 74 propelling the Roosters to 236/8 when they entertained Boroughbridge & Staveley.

The visitors were skittled for just 97 in response thanks to 4-9 from Ben Jowett and Charlie Holtham’s 4-18.

Studley Royal II are up to third, the Ripon outfit bowling Bishop Thornton out for 162 then knocking the required runs off for the loss of seven wickets.

Back-to-back defeats have seen Scotton lose ground in the title race, their latest reverse coming at the hands of a much-improved Alne side who have won their last two.

Rich Henley’s 59 guided the victors to 153 all out in the face of some fine bowling by Ian Morland (4-23).

Callum Halliday then weighed in with 55 for Scotton, but they didn’t make it any further than 141/8.

Burnt Yates recovered after finding themselves 47/5 at home to Killinghall, going on to record a 20-run triumph.

Dom Taylor (65 not out) led the home fightback having watched Dan Atkinson (5-32) and Andy Thompson (3-27) cause his team-mates all sorts of problems at the other end.

Taylor then completed a superb afternoon’s work by captuing 5-25 to help dismiss Killinghall on 130.

Raskelf stay second-from-bottom having been restricted to 160/7 by Thornton Watlass, Rob Galtrey hitting 37 of those runs.

Four early scalps for Sam Porter then left the visitors in some trouble until Andrew Cooper (64) and Guy Smith (51) came together to get their team over the line.