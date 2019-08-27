Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC dismantle title rivals and pull clear at the top

Darley CC took a huge step towards the Theakston Nidderdale Division One title when they crushed rivals Goldsborough.

The league leaders went into Saturday’s clash 16 points clear of their nearest challengers and now have a 24-point cushion at the summit with only three rounds of fixtures remaining.

Darley lost a couple of early wickets, however middle-order runs from Chris Gill (52) and Bailey Nylander (49) guided them to a score of 201/8 from their 45 overs.

Russ Robshaw bagged 4-40 for Goldsborough, though their batsmen fared less well and were eventually dismissed on just 109.

Australian Jarrod McPhee top-scored with 39, while Rob Nelson did much of the damage for the title-favourites, returning fine figures of 5-22 alongside Joe Furniss (3-41).

Having begun the weekend in second place with hopes of taking over at the top, Goldsborough’s title hopes now look to be all but over.

They find themselves 31 points off the pace and drop to third as a result of their own loss and Birstwith’s 30-run triumph at relegation-threatened Masham.

James Riley (70) and Sam Ryan (52) both struck half-centuries for the defending champions, who posted 238 all out batting first, Craig Broadley taking three of the wickets to fall.

Struggling Masham belied their position at the foot of the table and made a good fist of their run-chase, opener Sam Ambler laying the foundations with 69 at the top of the order.

Simon Wordsworth (63 not out) then ensured that the hosts remained in contention, however they eventually ran out of overs on 208/8.

At the other end of the table, Kirk Deighton boosted their chances of beating the drop with a much-needed win, moving 16 points clear of the relegation zone.

Richard Ward’s team made their way to 191 all out and that total proved beyond West Tanfield, the visitors finishing 10 runs short despite a knock of 74 by Sam Abel.

Dacre Banks remain trapped in the bottom two after failing to chase down Ouseburn’s 226/6.

Pete Carr (68) and Jamie Bryant (62) were the mainstay of that effort and although Tim Carrington also hit 68 when the away side replied, he received little by way of support from his team-mates.

Chris Morrison (4-34)bowled well for Ouseburn, causing Dacre real problems and they were bowled out for 188 in the end.

Jeff Rosolin’s superb century paved the way for Helperby’s comprehensive victory over Burton Leonard.

The in-form opening batsman has enjoyed a good season with willow in hand and smashed 116 not out, sharing a 130-run stand with Dan Spink (56) for the first wicket.

Rosolin’s excellence steered Helperby to 253/3 and Burton failed to get anywhere near that total.

Laurie O’Connor and Toby Drummond both managed 43 for the visitors but that was as good as it got for them as 4-42 from Al Darnell sent them packing on 150.

Skipper Dan Marston also played his part, scooping 3-26.

Elsewhere, Ben Mountain (54) made a half-century as Pateley Bridge edged out Wath & Melmerby in a low-scoring affair.

The Badgers put 143 on the board, Ben Moss making life difficult for them with a more-than-useful haul of 4-33.

And although Mitchell Cross responded with 51, Wath didn’t progress any further than 135 thanks largely to somw excellent bowling by Luke Clarke (5-42).