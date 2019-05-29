Theakston Nidderdale League: Darley CC beat the rain and climb up to second place

Darley CC were the only team in the Theakston Nidderdale League’s top flight to beat the weather in week six.

Rain meant that Saturday’s other five division one fixtures were abandoned before a conclusion could be reached.

Darley did however have enough time to dispatch rock-bottom Dacre Banks, easing to an emphatic win on the road.

The visitors’ Australian duo of Bailey Nylander (86) and Jordan King (43) shone with the bat to steer their team to 239/6, South African Storm Kotze grabbing three wickets for Dacre.

The home reply never really got going and an unplayable spell of bowling from Rob Nelson (4-11) allied to Nylander’s 3-31 ensured that Shaun Marshall’s men finished well short of their victory target on 81 all out.

Darley’s fourth triumph of 2019 earned them 20 points and lifted them up to second in the first division standings, just a single point shy of leaders Goldsborough.

The table-toppers posted 260/5 at defending champions Birstwith, Aussie Jarrod McPhee smashing an unbeaten 129 alongside Gavin Hodson (40).

Pete Hardisty snapped up 4-36 for the hosts, but rain meant that there wasn’t even time for them to begin their run-chase.

Pateley Bridge looked to be well on their way to beating struggling Masham, however they were denied the opportunity to finish the job.

Half-centuries from Thomas Simpson (59) and Chris Langley (57) took the Badgers to 234/8, Ollie Ambler knocking over four home batsmen.

Sam Ambler then struck 42 in response, though Masham looked to be in real trouble at 112/7 with just 10 overs remaining when the heavens opened.

Kirk Deighton batted superbly at home to Ouseburn, racking up a sizeable first-innings total of 298/3.

Skipper Richard Ward was the starof the show, plundering 19 fours and one six in his knock of 111 not out.

Not far behind him was Henry Blyth, who just missed out on a ton despite smacking 12 fours and three maximums on his way to 95.

Chris Morrison claimed all three Deighton scalps before the teams were forced off the field of play.

Jeff Rosolin was another player to hit a century in vain when Helperby visited Wath & Melmerby.

His innings of 115 came from only 113 balls and included 15 boundaries, four of which cleared the rope.

Rosolin was ably supported by Herbie Milton (49) in an opening stand worth 100 runs as the away side made it to 232 all out, only for the contest to then be washed out.

Ben Moss impressed for Wath, helping himself to five Helperby wickets.

Third-placed Burton Leonard’s Sam Crompton effected a trio of dismissals as West Tanfield were reduced to 156/9 at the Sleningford Oval, Jonny Luty contributing 34 of those runs before the rain came.

Harrogate Strays returned to the top of Division Two courtesy of a comprehensive 10-wicket triumph on the road at Raskelf.

Andy Scurr and Charlie Holtham each snared three victims as the hosts were sent back to the pavilion with only 108 to their name, Sam Davill top-scoring with just 24.

Reliable run-scorers throughout the early weeks of the season, openers Rob Stanworth (57 not out) and Sanjay Mani (41 not out) then guided the Roosters home in 21 overs.

The only other second division fixture to reach a conclusion saw Boroughbridge & Staveley record a victory since promotion from the third tier.

And it was stunning individual display of bowling thatpaved the way for their crushing of Alne, Karl Young finishing up with an incredible return of 8-21 as the men from the Magic Circle were skittled with only 67 on the board.

Jake Fletcher (38 not out) then saw Boroughbridge to 71/1 and a nine-wicket success that lifts them to second in the table.

Studley Royal II appeared to be on course for maximum points at Killinghall, only for the weather to dash their hopes.

Steven Walmsley (3-15) and Harry Smith (3-31) helped get rid of the hosts for 146, Rod Russell their leading light with 44 not out.

It took Studley just four overs to reach 46/0 when they took their turn at the crease, Iain Barker clubbing 33 not out from 12 balls to get his side off to a flying start.

Adrian Sturdy (67) and Ian Campbell (46 not out) saw Scotton to a score of 206/8 at the halfway stage of their home encounter with Burnt Yates, Carl Brockhill grabbing a trio of wickets.

Ben Cutts struck 61 at the top of the order as Bishop Thornton posted 170 all out against struggling Knaresborough Forest.

Harvey Green claimed 3-19 and Shane Jarvis 3-31, though the division’s bottom side were already two down with only 28 runs to their name when play was abandoned.

Blake Raper snapped up 6-31 for Blubberhouses, who bowled Thornton Watlass out for 151.

Kevin Kean was the mainstay of the home innings, making 61 at number three.