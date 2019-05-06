Theakston Nidderdale League: Crompton brothers combine as Burton Leonard stun defending champions

The Crompton brothers shone with ball in hand as Burton Leonard inflicted a first defeat of the season on defending Theakston Nidderdale League champions Birstwith.

Max Crompton led the way with five wickets, while sibling Sam bagged four to help get rid of the away side for just 99.

Toby Drummond’s 56 not out then helped the hosts complete a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the 26th over.

That victory lifts Burton up to second in the Division One standings, two points behind new leaders, Goldsborough.

A fine century by Australian ace Jarrod McPhee (127) set Graham Shorter’s team on their way to a mammoth first-innings total of 339/7 when they entertained Kirk Deighton.

Will Pleming also impressed, hitting 84, while Gavin Hodson made 57 despite the efforts of Jon Watkins (5-69), who did his best to stem the flow.

Watkins was Deighton’s leading light in reply, scoring an unbeaten 48, but he received little by way of support from his team-mates as Russell Robshaw produced a devastating spell of bowling.

He finished up with stunning figures of 8-41 and the top-flight newcomers were sent packing 238 runs short on 101.

Goldsborough have taken over at the summit from Darley, whose winning start to the new campaign came to an end in agonising fashion at home to Wath & Melmerby.

Ben Moss (88) and Ben Kettlewell (60) were in excellent form with the willow in hand for the visitors, steering them to 218 all out.

Joe Furniss captured four wickets for Darley before half-centuries from Chris Gill (52) and Bailey Nylander (50), allied to Jim Grange’s 42, put them in a great position to go on and win the game.

From 174/3, wickets then began to fall at regular intervals and in the end they ran out of deliveries on 217/9, slipping to the narrowest of losses.

Moss was the pick of the Wath attack, completing a great afternoon’s work by taking four scalps.

Defeat means that Darley drop to third, level on points with Ouseburn, conquerors of visiting Masham on Saturday.

Chris Morrison scooped 4-44 for the 2017 champions, helping to dismiss the away team on 190, skipper Craig Broadley hitting 46 not out and Sam Ambler 44.

Aussie Elijah Panetta batted superbly to take Ouseburn over the line in 35 overs, however he was to fall just short of a century, finishing up undefeated on 96.

Jamie Bryant also played his part, contributing 45 of the hosts’ 191/3.

An unbeaten half-century by Luke Clarke saw Pateley Bridge register their first victory since promotion from Division Two, triumphing by six wickets on the road at Helperby.

Earlier, Joe Preece and Tom Fryer had effected a trio of dismissals apiece as the home side were restricted to 110 all out, Dan Spink mustering 35.

Opener Clarke then struck 68 to take Bridge over the line for the loss of just four wickets.

A third consecutive defeat for Dacre Banks, the latest at home to West Tanfield, leaves the men from the Max Pullan ground bottom of the pile.

Shaun Marshall (50), Muhammad Shah (40) and South African import Storm Kotze (37) all contributed to the strugglers’ score of 181/9 batting first, though they had to contend with some fine bowling from Aussie Riley Hucker (6-56).

Hucker then smashed 77 in response to steer Tanfield to 182/7 with five overs to spare, Will Shaw also chipping in with a knock of 38.

Boroughbridge & Staveley have made a strong start to life in Division Two and moved to the top of the table courtesy of Saturday’s seven-wicket success over Raskelf.

Ben Simpson’s 53 helped the hosts chase down a score of 119 all out that owed much to a half-century from Barry Milburn (64).

Jake Fletcher was the pick of the Boroughbridge attack, finishing with 4-46.

Studley Royal II are up to second, knocking Alne off the summit thanks in part to Patrick Moon’s 5-43.

His bowling was instrumental in getting rid of the men from the Magic Circle for 173, Ryan Beaumont hitting 80 of those runs.

Richard Binks’ 48 not out then enabled Studley to finish the job.

Harrogate Strays captain Rob Stanworth (51) led by example once again, top-scoring for the third successive match in his side’s 10-wicket win at home to Knaresborough Forest.

Earlier, Andy Scurr had helped himself to five wickets as the visitors were removed with only 97 runs on the board.

Thomas Egerton inspired Scotton to another victory, following up last weekend’s huge century by making 76 of his team’s 164 all out against Blubberhouses.

Mark McEneaney claimed four wickets then struck 50 in response, however the home side were dismissed 19 runs shy of their target.

Bishop Thornton recorded their first league win in almost a year when they bowled Burnt Yates out for 177.

The Curlews had posted 206 all out, Jordan Swires making 54 and Jake Atkinson 39.

Jack Kellett then took 5-26 as Yates fell short despite Dominic Taylor’s excellent score of 88.

Aussie Kevin Kean scored 77 of Thornton Watlass’ 215/8 at home to Killinghall, a total that proved enough to secure a 73-run triumph.

Billy MacGregor managed a five-wicket haul for the visitors however their batsmen failed to fire, Stephen Lennox's 36 their best individual effort.