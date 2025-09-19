Strays Over 70's Triumph in Doncaster

Harrogate Strays over 70's win the inaugural Dickenson Wood Trophy in Doncaster

Strays were overall winners when competing for the inaugural Dickenson Wood over 70's trophy in Doncaster.

Just 3 teams were involved: Doncaster, Ruston (Lincoln) and Strays. Each team played each other twice.

Game 1 - Doncaster. The hosts went ahead within seconds of the kick off following a defensive lapse. Despite our efforts and some good approach play leading to clear chances (with Charlie hitting the post), no goals followed.

Result: 0-1

Game 2 -Ruston. In an evenly matched first half, Ruston took the lead following a misplaced pass to the Ruston forward who slotted past Paul. Mike equalised with a well-placed shot before half-time.

After the break Strays dominated and a goal by Dave Sparrow, surging forward from the back gave us the lead. Dave added a second late on, pouncing on a defensive error to secure a win.

Result: 3-1

Game 3 -Doncaster again. We took the lead mid-way through the first half following a good passing movement - keeper Paul up to striker Paul, onto Paddy who set up Mike to finish. Donny hit back at the start of the second half, against the run of play, but Strays soon regained the lead with a penalty from Paddy awarded after 4 running offences. The result was secured with an own goal from Donny after good pressure from Strays.

Result: 3-1

Game 4 - Ruston again. Winner takes all! Strays played some good football and gave due attention to defensive duties to keep the Ruston attack at bay. Strays were rewarded before half time with a penalty converted by Paddy, again for 4 running offences. The competitive nature of the match was highlighted when Dave and the Ruston attacker were sent to the bin following protracted argy-bargy.

The two players were allowed back on for the second half. Ruston equalised at the start of the half when Paddy, while trying to tidy up some defensive mayhem, directed the ball past Paul for an unfortunate OG. But we weren't finished. Good play and pressure resulted in encroachment from Ruston and another penalty for Paddy to coolly slot home. And we still hadn't finished; Paddy breaking forward on goal was sent tumbling with a crunching tackle - DOGSO, and time for Paddy to score penalty number 3.

Job done, Result: 3-1

Other results:

Donny 2, Ruston 3

Donny 0, Ruston 1

Strays 3 wins, Ruston 2 wins, Donny 1 win.

All the players made a determined contribution on the day and played their part in the success. Congratulations in particular go to Paul Hutchinson in making his 70s debut in the winning cause! Doncaster are keen to make this event an annual competition, with more teams involved.

The squad: Paul Rogers (GK), Dave Sparrow, Charlie Florence, Paddy Keightley, Paul Dexter, Paul Hutchinson, Mike Pyle